Facts

13:53 27.12.2022

Enemy losses 620 personnel over day, 103,220 since beginning of war

Enemy losses 620 personnel over day, 103,220 since beginning of war

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated 620 personnel of the Russian aggressor, and since the beginning of the war, the enemy’s losses amounted to 103,220 people, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Tuesday.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to December 27 were approximately: personnel about 103,220 (620 more) people liquidated, tanks some 3016 units, armored combat vehicles some 6,024 (seven more) units, artillery systems some 1,998 (two more) units, MLRS some 418 units, air defense systems some 212 units, aircraft some 283 units, helicopters some 267 units, UAVs of the operational-tactical level some 1,707, cruise missiles some 653, ships and boats some 16 units, automotive vehicles and tankers some 4,652 (five more) units, special equipment some 179 (one more)," the AFU said in the report.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Bakhmut and Lyman directions.

The data is being specified.

