Facts

12:22 27.12.2022

Ukraine counts on 'peace formula' summit with UN Secretary General as possible mediator by late Feb – Kuleba

2 min read
Ukraine counts on 'peace formula' summit with UN Secretary General as possible mediator by late Feb – Kuleba

 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the Ukrainian government expects to host a "peace formula" summit by the end of February, preferably at the UN with Secretary General António Guterres as a possible mediator

As the head of the Foreign Ministry told The Associated Press, the Ukrainian government would like to hold the summit before the end of February, around the anniversary of the start of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"The UN could be the best platform for holding this summit, because it's not about doing a favor to some country. It's about getting everyone involved in the initiative," he said.

When asked if they would invite Russia to the summit, he said that first this country must be held accountable for war crimes, for example, in an international court.

On the role of Guterres, Kuleba said: "He has proven himself as an effective mediator and an effective negotiator, and most importantly, as a principled and honest person. Therefore, we would welcome his active participation."

The AP later published a UN response that Guterres could only mediate if all parties wanted it.

"As the secretary-general has said many times in the past, he can only mediate if all parties want him to mediate," U.N. associate spokesperson Florencia Soto Nino-Martinez said Monday.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry again said Russia is not really ready for negotiations.

"They regularly say they are ready to negotiate, which is not true, because everything they do on the battlefield proves otherwise," he said.

At the same time, the minister said every war ends in a diplomatic way.

"Every war ends as a result of actions taken on the battlefield and at the negotiating table," he said.

Tags: #un #kuleba

MORE ABOUT

15:56 26.12.2022
Ukraine urges UN member states to revoke Russia's status of permanent member of UN Security Council, exclude it from UN as whole – MFA

Ukraine urges UN member states to revoke Russia's status of permanent member of UN Security Council, exclude it from UN as whole – MFA

10:37 26.12.2022
Ukraine to raise issue at UN today on Russia's exclusion from Security Council – Kuleba

Ukraine to raise issue at UN today on Russia's exclusion from Security Council – Kuleba

17:13 20.12.2022
About 1,000 transformers, 5,000 generators attracted from partners to restore Ukraine's power system – Kuleba

About 1,000 transformers, 5,000 generators attracted from partners to restore Ukraine's power system – Kuleba

16:55 20.12.2022
Kuleba on Putin-Lukashenko meeting: whatever they agree on, Ukraine ready for it

Kuleba on Putin-Lukashenko meeting: whatever they agree on, Ukraine ready for it

15:32 20.12.2022
Ukraine preparing for official steps proving Russia's illegal presence in UN Security Council – Kuleba

Ukraine preparing for official steps proving Russia's illegal presence in UN Security Council – Kuleba

15:00 19.12.2022
Kuleba: FIFA's refusal to show Zelensky's call for peace before World Cup final once again shows hypocrisy called 'Sport is out of politics'

Kuleba: FIFA's refusal to show Zelensky's call for peace before World Cup final once again shows hypocrisy called 'Sport is out of politics'

15:40 17.12.2022
We have one more wall that needs to be demolished, 'Sport, art out of politics' written on this wall – Kuleba

We have one more wall that needs to be demolished, 'Sport, art out of politics' written on this wall – Kuleba

10:56 15.12.2022
UN ready for new big waves of displacement of Ukrainians, but hopes worst scenario not to reoccur – Under-Secretary-General Griffiths

UN ready for new big waves of displacement of Ukrainians, but hopes worst scenario not to reoccur – Under-Secretary-General Griffiths

18:35 05.12.2022
Ukraine to make sure Russia’s aggressive actions to shrink until they fit into Russia’s borders – Kuleba

Ukraine to make sure Russia’s aggressive actions to shrink until they fit into Russia’s borders – Kuleba

13:03 30.11.2022
Kuleba discusses with G7 foreign ministers restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Kuleba discusses with G7 foreign ministers restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure

AD

HOT NEWS

Orban's statements show pathological disregard for Ukraine, his own political short-sightedness – MFA

Italian PM informs that issue of providing air defense systems to Ukraine being considered – Zelensky

Enemy losses 620 personnel over day, 103,220 since beginning of war

SBU: Seized batch of iron ore worth almost UAH 2 bln, owned by company of Russian oligarch Usmanov

U.S. considers alternative options for 'state sponsor of terrorism' status for Russia – Markarova

LATEST

Orban's statements show pathological disregard for Ukraine, his own political short-sightedness – MFA

Italian PM informs that issue of providing air defense systems to Ukraine being considered – Zelensky

Ukraine, Russia view ZNPP demilitarization differently – Energy Minister

Seventy of 250 Iranian-made drones supplied to Russia in second batch already destroyed – Ukrainian Air Force Command

AIR RAID WARNING DECLARED ACROSS ETIRE TERRITORY OF UKRAINE

Enemy losses 620 personnel over day, 103,220 since beginning of war

SBU: Seized batch of iron ore worth almost UAH 2 bln, owned by company of Russian oligarch Usmanov

Main battles on Monday continue on Svatove-Kreminna line, near Bakhmut – ISW

U.S. considers alternative options for 'state sponsor of terrorism' status for Russia – Markarova

Zelensky: India may be more active in efforts to end Russian aggression

AD
AD
AD
AD