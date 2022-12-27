Ukraine counts on 'peace formula' summit with UN Secretary General as possible mediator by late Feb – Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the Ukrainian government expects to host a "peace formula" summit by the end of February, preferably at the UN with Secretary General António Guterres as a possible mediator

As the head of the Foreign Ministry told The Associated Press, the Ukrainian government would like to hold the summit before the end of February, around the anniversary of the start of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"The UN could be the best platform for holding this summit, because it's not about doing a favor to some country. It's about getting everyone involved in the initiative," he said.

When asked if they would invite Russia to the summit, he said that first this country must be held accountable for war crimes, for example, in an international court.

On the role of Guterres, Kuleba said: "He has proven himself as an effective mediator and an effective negotiator, and most importantly, as a principled and honest person. Therefore, we would welcome his active participation."

The AP later published a UN response that Guterres could only mediate if all parties wanted it.

"As the secretary-general has said many times in the past, he can only mediate if all parties want him to mediate," U.N. associate spokesperson Florencia Soto Nino-Martinez said Monday.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry again said Russia is not really ready for negotiations.

"They regularly say they are ready to negotiate, which is not true, because everything they do on the battlefield proves otherwise," he said.

At the same time, the minister said every war ends in a diplomatic way.

"Every war ends as a result of actions taken on the battlefield and at the negotiating table," he said.