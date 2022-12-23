Facts

17:04 23.12.2022

Govt terminates four military and technical cooperation agreements between Ukraine, Belarus

1 min read

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a Friday meeting approved the decision to terminate four agreements between the governments of Ukraine and Belarus on military and technical cooperation, Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk has said on the Telegram channel.

In particular, the Cabinet of Ministers terminated the agreement between the governments of Ukraine and Belarus on mutual supplies of weapons, military equipment, other material means and services for defense and security needs in 1995, which was signed on December 16, 1994.

Also, the agreements on additional confidence and security building measures dated April 16, 2001; on joint research and development activities in the field of weapons and military equipment dated October 18, 2005; on mutual protection of rights to intellectual property developed and presented as part of bilateral military and technical cooperation dated October 18, 2005 were terminated.

Tags: #ukraine #belarus

MORE ABOUT

16:43 23.12.2022
Zelensky orders MFA to draft amendments to bill on diplomatic service

Zelensky orders MFA to draft amendments to bill on diplomatic service

14:29 23.12.2022
EC to allocate EUR 66 mln to restore schools destroyed in Ukraine

EC to allocate EUR 66 mln to restore schools destroyed in Ukraine

10:06 23.12.2022
Denmark donates $43 mln to arms purchase fund for Ukraine

Denmark donates $43 mln to arms purchase fund for Ukraine

09:41 23.12.2022
US Senate passes $1.7 tln budget 2023 with almost $45 bln for Ukraine – media

US Senate passes $1.7 tln budget 2023 with almost $45 bln for Ukraine – media

20:25 22.12.2022
Duda-Zelensky talks last two hours

Duda-Zelensky talks last two hours

18:44 22.12.2022
Ukraine will apply for emission financing to NBU in 2023 only as last resort - memo with IMF

Ukraine will apply for emission financing to NBU in 2023 only as last resort - memo with IMF

15:40 22.12.2022
Inflation in Ukraine in 2023 will decrease to 22.5%, current account surplus will be replaced by deficit of $5.7 bln – memo with IMF

Inflation in Ukraine in 2023 will decrease to 22.5%, current account surplus will be replaced by deficit of $5.7 bln – memo with IMF

12:28 22.12.2022
Zelensky: I'm sure Ukraine, USA to win together

Zelensky: I'm sure Ukraine, USA to win together

20:10 21.12.2022
Zelensky's plane lands at Andrews Air Force Base – CNN

Zelensky's plane lands at Andrews Air Force Base – CNN

19:54 21.12.2022
USA announces new $1.85 bln military aid package for Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems

USA announces new $1.85 bln military aid package for Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Ten African states identified where new Ukrainian embassies to be opened

Zelensky lists main tasks for Ukraine's ambassadors in 2023

Zelensky announces creation of Ukrainian intl assistance agency

Netherlands to allocate EUR 2.5 bln in aid to Ukraine – Zelensky-Rutte talk

AFU repels attacks in area of 19 settlements in day, hit 18 enemy targets

LATEST

Zelensky does not exclude new foreign visits if Ukrainian Defense Forces directly depend on their results

Zelensky: Ten African states identified where new Ukrainian embassies to be opened

Zelensky lists main tasks for Ukraine's ambassadors in 2023

SOE Medical Procurement purchases 13 armored vehicles for military medics worth UAH 124 mln under UNITED24 initiative

Zelensky announces creation of Ukrainian intl assistance agency

About 1,500 Ukrainian soldiers to take part in military training in Lithuania in 2023

Netherlands to allocate EUR 2.5 bln in aid to Ukraine – Zelensky-Rutte talk

Number of injured children increased to 867 as result of Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine

Estonia sends drones, winter uniforms to Ukraine – media

Final approval of $45 bln in US aid to Ukraine 2023 expected on Dec 23 – Markarova

AD
AD
AD
AD