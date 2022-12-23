Govt terminates four military and technical cooperation agreements between Ukraine, Belarus

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a Friday meeting approved the decision to terminate four agreements between the governments of Ukraine and Belarus on military and technical cooperation, Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk has said on the Telegram channel.

In particular, the Cabinet of Ministers terminated the agreement between the governments of Ukraine and Belarus on mutual supplies of weapons, military equipment, other material means and services for defense and security needs in 1995, which was signed on December 16, 1994.

Also, the agreements on additional confidence and security building measures dated April 16, 2001; on joint research and development activities in the field of weapons and military equipment dated October 18, 2005; on mutual protection of rights to intellectual property developed and presented as part of bilateral military and technical cooperation dated October 18, 2005 were terminated.