Occupants already lost over 3,000 tanks and 99,700 soldiers in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the number of destroyed tanks of the Russian occupying army has exceeded 3,000.

As reported on Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Wednesday morning, over the past day, the invaders lost seven tanks, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 3,002 tanks.

The combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day amounted to about 510 personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, about 99,740 people.

In addition, over the past day, Russia lost in Ukraine five armored combat vehicles (AFVs), 12 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, nine vehicles (including tanks with fuel and lubricants) and one unit of special equipment.

One plane, one helicopter and eight unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level of the enemy were shot down.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost in Ukraine 5,979 AFVs, some 1,972 artillery systems, 412 multiple launch rocket systems, 212 air defense systems, 4,608 vehicles and tankers, 178 units of special equipment and 16 ships. Some 282 aircraft and 267 helicopters were destroyed, some 1,688 unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level and 653 cruise missiles of the invaders were shot down.