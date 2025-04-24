Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:54 24.04.2025

Invaders remove almost 360,000 archival documents from Kherson – intelligence

2 min read
Invaders remove almost 360,000 archival documents from Kherson – intelligence

After the liberation of Kherson, it was established that the Russian occupiers illegally removed almost 360,000 documents of the National Archival Fund of Ukraine (NAF), reports the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

As reported by the Agency, since 2014, more than 5 million documents of the National Archival Fund of Ukraine (NAF), which constitute an integral part of the national and world cultural heritage, have been under Russian occupation. A significant part of these archives was illegally removed from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - in particular, Crimea, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as Kherson region.

In particular, after the liberation of Kherson, it was established that the Russian occupiers illegally exported almost 360,000 NAF documents.

The intelligence emphasized that these actions are a gross violation of the norms of international humanitarian law, in particular the Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict of May 14, 1954.

The Main Intelligence Agency of Ukraine and the State Archival Service of Ukraine in the Stolen Heritage section of the War&Sanctions portal have published the names of individuals and organizations involved in the illegal export of Ukrainian archival materials from the temporarily occupied territories and their further integration into the Russian archival infrastructure.

Among them: Andrey Artizov - head of the Russian State Archives; Oleg Lobov - head of the so-called "State Archival Service of the Republic of Crimea"; Irina Krasnonos - director of the so-called "Sevastopol City Archives"; Vitaly Semyonov - founder and head of the public organization "Archive Watch"; As well as employees of the so-called "State Archives of the Republic of Crimea," who in 2022 directly participated in the illegal export of state archival funds of Kherson region.

Tags: #archive #kherson #occupants

MORE ABOUT

19:29 22.04.2025
Child injured in Kherson shelling – local authorities

Child injured in Kherson shelling – local authorities

13:32 22.04.2025
Invaders attack hospital in Kherson, four people injured

Invaders attack hospital in Kherson, four people injured

11:02 19.04.2025
Child killed in Russian airstrike on Kherson on April 17 – authorities

Child killed in Russian airstrike on Kherson on April 17 – authorities

12:10 12.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross transfers two powerful generators to Kherson region – authorities

Ukrainian Red Cross transfers two powerful generators to Kherson region – authorities

17:53 01.04.2025
Seventeen civilians killed, 168 people injured in Kherson in March – authorities

Seventeen civilians killed, 168 people injured in Kherson in March – authorities

14:34 31.03.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society hands over 43,000 food kits to Kherson residents in March

Ukrainian Red Cross Society hands over 43,000 food kits to Kherson residents in March

11:39 29.03.2025
One civilian injured in Russian drone strike on Ukrainian Kherson region

One civilian injured in Russian drone strike on Ukrainian Kherson region

20:29 27.03.2025
Two people killed, four injured as result of artillery shelling of Kherson

Two people killed, four injured as result of artillery shelling of Kherson

15:57 27.03.2025
Ukrposhta suspends delivering parcels to Kherson

Ukrposhta suspends delivering parcels to Kherson

15:46 27.03.2025
Two people killed, ambulance medics injured amid massive shelling of Kherson

Two people killed, ambulance medics injured amid massive shelling of Kherson

HOT NEWS

Ukraine receives $105 bln aid from US – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Ukraine would like to have common understanding with USA that Russia is aggressor

HACC takes Roman Nasirov into custody – Anti-Corruption Centre

Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 12

Death toll from Russian night strikes on Kyiv increases to 10, 90 people injured

LATEST

Ukraine receives $105 bln aid from US – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Ukraine would like to have common understanding with USA that Russia is aggressor

Mejlis of Crimean Tatar People makes statement on inadmissibility of recognizing Crimea as Russian

Nephrology and Dialysis Department opened at Okhmatdyt Polyclinic within cooperation with German govt

HACC takes Roman Nasirov into custody – Anti-Corruption Centre

K41 Community Fund announces purchase of Richert brewery in Podil in Kyiv

Dobrobut health center suffered minor damage from night missile attack, provides free assistance to victims

Trump says he has ‘his own deadline’ for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, but avoids naming specific date

Kyiv community hands over 2,500 UAVs and electronic warfare systems to Defense Forces fighters

Kyiv community hands over 2,500 UAVs and electronic warfare systems to Defense Forces fighters

AD
AD