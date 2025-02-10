Russian troops lose 1,170 people, 110 pieces of equipment in past day

During the day, the defense forces eliminated 1,170 invaders, nine tanks, 16 armored vehicles, 35 artillery systems, 137 UAVs, and 110 units of cars and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Monday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to February 10, 2025 approximately amount to: about 850,490 (plus 1,170) people of military personnel, 10,001 (plus 9) tanks, 20,813 (plus 16) armored combat vehicles, 22,879 (plus 35) artillery systems, 1,273 MLRS units, 1,059 air defense systems (plus 3) units, 370 aircraft units, 331 helicopters, 24,623 operational-tactical UAVs (plus 137), 3,054 cruise missiles, 28 ships/boats, one submarine, 36,638 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 109) units, and 3,740 units of special equipment (plus 1)," the message says.