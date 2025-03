Over the course of 24 hours, the occupiers lost 1,250 units of manpower and 115 units of equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a report as of 7:00 on Wednesday.

In particular, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one tank, six combat armored vehicles, 23 artillery systems, 84 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks, and one unit of special equipment.

The air strikes cost the enemy 108 operational-tactical level UAVs.