Over the course of 24 hours, the occupiers lost 1,060 units of manpower and 192 units of equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a report as of 7:00 a.m. on Thursday.

In particular, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed three tanks, five armored combat vehicles, 49 artillery systems, one MLRS unit, 134 vehicles and tanker trucks.

The air strikes cost the enemy 134 operational-tactical level UAVs.