Invaders lose 1,060 servicemen in one day

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Over the course of 24 hours, the occupiers' losses amounted to 1,060 units of manpower and 215 units of equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a report as of 7:00 a.m. on Friday.

In particular, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 13 tanks, 17 combat armored vehicles, 54 artillery systems, one MLRS, 126 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks, and four units of special equipment.

The air strikes cost the enemy 172 operational-tactical level UAVs.