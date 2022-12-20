Facts

15:32 20.12.2022

Ukraine preparing for official steps proving Russia's illegal presence in UN Security Council – Kuleba

1 min read
Ukraine preparing for official steps proving Russia's illegal presence in UN Security Council – Kuleba

 Ukraine is now preparing for official steps to prove the illegal presence of Russia in the UN Security Council, which should launch a political process to deprive Russia of this seat, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Russia takes the place of a permanent member of the UN Security Council without proper legal grounds for this, and as a result, frankly, of a fraudulent scheme that took place 31 years ago. Ukraine is now preparing for official steps that will prove the illegal presence of Russia in the UN Security Council, and will launch a political a process that should lead to her being stripped of her position," he said at an online briefing on Tuesday.

The minister said the process will not be easy, but the time has come for "talking about Russia's usurpation of a seat in the UN Security Council."

"The time has come for a frank, reasoned conversation about Russia's usurpation of its seat in the UN Security Council and the UN as a whole," he said.

Kuleba also said "international law, and not intrigues and machinations to please Russia – this is what Ukraine will stand on."

Tags: #un #kuleba

MORE ABOUT

17:13 20.12.2022
About 1,000 transformers, 5,000 generators attracted from partners to restore Ukraine's power system – Kuleba

About 1,000 transformers, 5,000 generators attracted from partners to restore Ukraine's power system – Kuleba

16:55 20.12.2022
Kuleba on Putin-Lukashenko meeting: whatever they agree on, Ukraine ready for it

Kuleba on Putin-Lukashenko meeting: whatever they agree on, Ukraine ready for it

15:00 19.12.2022
Kuleba: FIFA's refusal to show Zelensky's call for peace before World Cup final once again shows hypocrisy called 'Sport is out of politics'

Kuleba: FIFA's refusal to show Zelensky's call for peace before World Cup final once again shows hypocrisy called 'Sport is out of politics'

15:40 17.12.2022
We have one more wall that needs to be demolished, 'Sport, art out of politics' written on this wall – Kuleba

We have one more wall that needs to be demolished, 'Sport, art out of politics' written on this wall – Kuleba

10:56 15.12.2022
UN ready for new big waves of displacement of Ukrainians, but hopes worst scenario not to reoccur – Under-Secretary-General Griffiths

UN ready for new big waves of displacement of Ukrainians, but hopes worst scenario not to reoccur – Under-Secretary-General Griffiths

18:35 05.12.2022
Ukraine to make sure Russia’s aggressive actions to shrink until they fit into Russia’s borders – Kuleba

Ukraine to make sure Russia’s aggressive actions to shrink until they fit into Russia’s borders – Kuleba

13:03 30.11.2022
Kuleba discusses with G7 foreign ministers restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Kuleba discusses with G7 foreign ministers restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure

09:58 24.11.2022
UN Under-Secretary-General: hostilities around Zaporizhia NPP must stop now

UN Under-Secretary-General: hostilities around Zaporizhia NPP must stop now

15:04 19.11.2022
Kuleba: Ukraine and world need a victory, not a draw

Kuleba: Ukraine and world need a victory, not a draw

13:28 16.11.2022
Blinken, Kuleba discuss explosion in eastern Poland

Blinken, Kuleba discuss explosion in eastern Poland

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to receive 10,000 Starlink terminals in coming months – Minister of Digital Transformation

Russia carries out largest Shahed-136 shelling on Dec 19 – speaker of Air Force Command

Venice Commission publishes conclusions on draft law on Constitutional Court reform

Defense not of Donbas, but of Ukraine upon your shoulders – Zelensky to military in Bakhmut

Zelensky visits Bakhmut, awards servicemen – Defense Ministry

LATEST

Ukraine to receive 10,000 Starlink terminals in coming months – Minister of Digital Transformation

Reznikov: Ukraine needs 300 tanks, 600-700 IFVs, 500 howitzers for specific operation

Russia carries out largest Shahed-136 shelling on Dec 19 – speaker of Air Force Command

Venice Commission publishes conclusions on draft law on Constitutional Court reform

Enemy starts launching smaller Iranian drone Shahed-131 in Ukraine – speaker of Air Force Command

Defense not of Donbas, but of Ukraine upon your shoulders – Zelensky to military in Bakhmut

Member of Bundestag Lindner arrives on visit to Kyiv

Zelensky visits Bakhmut, awards servicemen – Defense Ministry

Enemy's loss includes 430 servicemen, seven tanks, 23 UAVs, two helicopters in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

AFU repulses occupiers' attacks in ten settlements in 24 hours, two enemy helicopters downed – General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD