Ukraine preparing for official steps proving Russia's illegal presence in UN Security Council – Kuleba

Ukraine is now preparing for official steps to prove the illegal presence of Russia in the UN Security Council, which should launch a political process to deprive Russia of this seat, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Russia takes the place of a permanent member of the UN Security Council without proper legal grounds for this, and as a result, frankly, of a fraudulent scheme that took place 31 years ago. Ukraine is now preparing for official steps that will prove the illegal presence of Russia in the UN Security Council, and will launch a political a process that should lead to her being stripped of her position," he said at an online briefing on Tuesday.

The minister said the process will not be easy, but the time has come for "talking about Russia's usurpation of a seat in the UN Security Council."

"The time has come for a frank, reasoned conversation about Russia's usurpation of its seat in the UN Security Council and the UN as a whole," he said.

Kuleba also said "international law, and not intrigues and machinations to please Russia – this is what Ukraine will stand on."