More than 4,300 Russian military ready to voluntarily surrender to Ukrainian Armed Forces – spokesperson of ‘I want to live’ project

More than 4,300 Russian servicemen and mobilized are ready to voluntarily surrender to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and have submitted relevant appeals within the framework of the state project of Ukraine dubbed "I want to live", its spokesperson Vitaliy Matvienko said.

"There are more than 4,300 requests since the start of the project ‘I want to live’ and at the moment. Basically, these are Russian servicemen or mobilized, who are interested in how to surrender. Or they are those who have already decided to surrender, and we communicate with them, carry out all the necessary work," Matvienko said on the FREEDOM TV channel.

According to him, all the necessary work is already being carried out with many of them in order for this procedure to be safe. At the same time, Matvienko stressed that Ukraine guarantees full security of all conversations, correspondence with potential prisoners of war of the Russian Federation.

“In order to protect them in the future, after they can be exchanged for Ukrainian servicemen, we register them as those who were captured during the battle. Thus, it guarantees them all social benefits,” the spokesperson of the project added.

The state project "I Want to Live" was launched in September 2022 and is designed to help Russian army servicemen safely surrender to the AFU. It includes a Single center (website) and a round-the-clock hotline for receiving appeals from the Russian military and their families.