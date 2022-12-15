Facts

19:48 15.12.2022

More than 4,300 Russian military ready to voluntarily surrender to Ukrainian Armed Forces – spokesperson of ‘I want to live’ project

2 min read
More than 4,300 Russian military ready to voluntarily surrender to Ukrainian Armed Forces – spokesperson of ‘I want to live’ project

More than 4,300 Russian servicemen and mobilized are ready to voluntarily surrender to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and have submitted relevant appeals within the framework of the state project of Ukraine dubbed "I want to live", its spokesperson Vitaliy Matvienko said.

"There are more than 4,300 requests since the start of the project ‘I want to live’ and at the moment. Basically, these are Russian servicemen or mobilized, who are interested in how to surrender. Or they are those who have already decided to surrender, and we communicate with them, carry out all the necessary work," Matvienko said on the FREEDOM TV channel.

According to him, all the necessary work is already being carried out with many of them in order for this procedure to be safe. At the same time, Matvienko stressed that Ukraine guarantees full security of all conversations, correspondence with potential prisoners of war of the Russian Federation.

“In order to protect them in the future, after they can be exchanged for Ukrainian servicemen, we register them as those who were captured during the battle. Thus, it guarantees them all social benefits,” the spokesperson of the project added.

The state project "I Want to Live" was launched in September 2022 and is designed to help Russian army servicemen safely surrender to the AFU. It includes a Single center (website) and a round-the-clock hotline for receiving appeals from the Russian military and their families.

Tags: #military #russian

MORE ABOUT

10:23 15.12.2022
Zelensky: Neutral flag for Russian athletes is impossible - all their flags stained with blood

Zelensky: Neutral flag for Russian athletes is impossible - all their flags stained with blood

09:03 07.12.2022
Music rehabilitation is of use for servicemen in Ukraine – composer Khmara

Music rehabilitation is of use for servicemen in Ukraine – composer Khmara

18:21 10.11.2022
UK to supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-aircraft missiles, more than 25,000 winter kits for military

UK to supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-aircraft missiles, more than 25,000 winter kits for military

11:11 30.09.2022
More than 59,000 occupiers killed since start of full–scale Ukraine’s invasion – AFU General Staff

More than 59,000 occupiers killed since start of full–scale Ukraine’s invasion – AFU General Staff

16:53 16.09.2022
MFA urges partners to continue military support for Ukraine

MFA urges partners to continue military support for Ukraine

12:54 16.09.2022
Belgium to provide Ukraine with new package of military assistance, incl machine guns and ammunition

Belgium to provide Ukraine with new package of military assistance, incl machine guns and ammunition

10:46 16.09.2022
New package of US military assistance to Ukraine is $600 mln, total amount of Western countries' obligations exceeds EUR 36 bln

New package of US military assistance to Ukraine is $600 mln, total amount of Western countries' obligations exceeds EUR 36 bln

16:15 09.09.2022
Russia's military massively write refusals to participate in further hostilities in Ukraine

Russia's military massively write refusals to participate in further hostilities in Ukraine

14:31 09.09.2022
Ukrainian military destroy enemy Ka-52 helicopter, six UAVs

Ukrainian military destroy enemy Ka-52 helicopter, six UAVs

16:44 05.09.2022
Shmyhal: Ukraine interested in creating EU military mission

Shmyhal: Ukraine interested in creating EU military mission

AD

HOT NEWS

If Putin now withdraws to 1991 borders, then possible path of diplomacy will begin – Zelensky

Zaluzhny doesn’t rule out new offensive on Kyiv, preparing for protracted battles - The Economist

Ukrainian peace formula can be implemented in six months – Zelensky

European Parliament recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people – resolution

Kherson completely de-energized due to enemy shelling

LATEST

Up to 150,000 Ukrainians arrive in UK since Feb 24 – Ambassador

Lion's share of AFU's needs for winter uniform closed, reserve stock formed from partners' assistance – Maliar

If Putin now withdraws to 1991 borders, then possible path of diplomacy will begin – Zelensky

Zaluzhny doesn’t rule out new offensive on Kyiv, preparing for protracted battles - The Economist

Drones can be used in any weather conditions

AFU General Staff about ceasefire on New Year: It'll be possible only when not a single occupier is left on our soil

Ukrainian soldiers to be paid almost 37% more in Dec vs Nov – Defense Ministry

Zelensky urges to move to next stage of rapprochement between EU and Ukraine

Ukrainian peace formula can be implemented in six months – Zelensky

European Parliament recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people – resolution

AD
AD
AD
AD