10:03 14.12.2022

Most Shahed drones shot down by air defense in Kyiv region – local authorities

Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba said most of the Shahed drones that attacked the capital on Wednesday morning were shot down by air defense in the region.

"The morning in the capital and Kyiv region began with an attack by Russia with Shahed drones. Most of the drones were shot down by air defense forces in the region," he said on his Telegram channel.

Kuleba said the air raid continues.

The danger remains, he said. The administration's head asked to remain in hiding.

Earlier, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko announced about the explosions in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv. Later, he informed about the destruction of ten air defense kamikaze drones.

Head of Zhytomyr administration Vitali Bunechko announced a possible second wave of drone attacks.

