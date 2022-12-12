Providing Ukraine with air defense systems to be priority for USA – Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden called providing Ukraine with air defense assets a priority for the United States.

"President Biden highlighted how the United States is prioritizing efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defense through our security assistance," the White House said in a statement.

It notes that the U.S. president said that on December 9, the U.S. administration announced the allocation of additional ammunition and equipment in the amount of $275 million, including systems to counter unmanned aerial vehicles.

Biden also drew attention to the allocation of $ 53 million "to support energy infrastructure to strengthen the stability of Ukraine's energy grid," which was announced on November 29, according to the White House.