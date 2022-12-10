Morocco to supply tank spare parts to Ukraine – media

On the recommendation of the United States, Morocco will supply Ukraine with spare parts for T-72 tanks and will thus become the first African state to provide military assistance to Ukraine, Le Journal de l'Afrique said.

"The Royal Moroccan Armed Forces have several dozen tanks of the T-72B/BK type, acquired between 1999 and 2001 from Belarus. In July 2015, the Ukrainian public company Ukroboronservis asked Morocco for spare parts for its T-72 tanks. Kyiv is therefore used to working with Rabat on this subject," according to the statement.

According to publication, during the vote at the UN General Assembly in March on a resolution condemning Russian aggression in Ukraine, Morocco abstained in the vote so as not to position itself against Russia. However, the kingdom later advocated "respect for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and national unity of all UN member states and took part in a meeting with 40 allies of the United States, all NATO members and several guest countries, in Germany to discuss increased military aid to Ukraine," the publication said.

According to Africa Intelligence, American diplomacy is expanding its arms operations for Ukraine to Africa. "In the greatest secrecy, she managed to convince Rabat to deliver spare parts for T-72 armored vehicles to Kyiv," the French newspaper said.