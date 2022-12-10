Facts

15:45 10.12.2022

Human Rights Day to be celebrated in Ukraine on Dec 10 – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on Human Rights Day, which will be annually celebrated in the country on December 10.

As noted in decree No. 854/2022 of December 9, Human Rights Day was established in Ukraine with the aim of "affirming and ensuring human rights and freedoms, which is the main duty of the state, strengthening the consolidation of Ukrainian society." In addition, the decree was signed in support of the decision of the UN General Assembly to celebrate December 10 as Human Rights Day in honor of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The decree is posted on the website of the head of state and comes into force from the day of its publication.

