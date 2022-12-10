Facts

11:37 10.12.2022

USA imposes sanctions against Kyiv's Administrative Court head Vovk – State Department

1 min read
USA imposes sanctions against Kyiv's Administrative Court head Vovk – State Department

The US State Department on Friday announced the imposition of sanctions against head of Kyiv's District Administrative Court Pavlo Vovk and two members of his family, Evropeiska Pravda reports with reference to the State Department.

"The U.S. Department of State is designating Vovk for soliciting bribes in return for interfering in judicial and other public processes," the department said in a statement.

As noted, the sanctions were imposed under the so-called Magnitsky Act, which punishes people involved in large-scale corruption, harassment and human rights violations, and provides for a ban on entry into the United States.

As reported, the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) sent an indictment to the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) against the chairman and judges of Kyiv's District Administrative Court, accused of abuse in collusion with a number of other persons in order to seize state power, obstruct the work of the High Qualifications Commission of Judges of Ukraine (HQC) as well as participation in a criminal organization and abuse of influence.

Tags: #sanctions #vovk

MORE ABOUT

16:37 02.12.2022
NSDC imposes sanctions on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra governor Pavel, ex-MP Novinsky

NSDC imposes sanctions on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra governor Pavel, ex-MP Novinsky

15:27 02.12.2022
European Commission proposes five-year prison term for assisting Russia in circumventing sanctions

European Commission proposes five-year prison term for assisting Russia in circumventing sanctions

10:15 23.11.2022
Ukraine to impose sanctions against 3,000 representatives of Russian defense industry – Ministry of Economy

Ukraine to impose sanctions against 3,000 representatives of Russian defense industry – Ministry of Economy

15:23 11.11.2022
Ukraine, USA to work on synchronization of sanctions

Ukraine, USA to work on synchronization of sanctions

14:21 02.11.2022
Foreign Ministry calls on intl community to introduсe, expand sanctions against Russian media spreading false info

Foreign Ministry calls on intl community to introduсe, expand sanctions against Russian media spreading false info

17:01 21.10.2022
Zelensky introduces sanctions against 256 Russian businessmen, their family members, incl. Abramovich

Zelensky introduces sanctions against 256 Russian businessmen, their family members, incl. Abramovich

13:34 20.10.2022
EU imposes anti-Iranian sanctions for supply of drones to Russia

EU imposes anti-Iranian sanctions for supply of drones to Russia

17:21 17.10.2022
Disconnections of new Russian banks from SWIFT should become part of ninth package of EU sanctions – Kuleba

Disconnections of new Russian banks from SWIFT should become part of ninth package of EU sanctions – Kuleba

14:32 17.10.2022
Kuleba urges EU to impose sanctions against Iran for providing Russia with drones

Kuleba urges EU to impose sanctions against Iran for providing Russia with drones

12:57 05.10.2022
EU 8th package of sanctions against Russia includes oil price caps, new EUR 7 bln import and export bans – Lithuanian Permanent Representative to EU

EU 8th package of sanctions against Russia includes oil price caps, new EUR 7 bln import and export bans – Lithuanian Permanent Representative to EU

AD

HOT NEWS

Human Rights Day to be celebrated in Ukraine on Dec 10 – decree

Ukrainian MFA urges to increase pressure on Russia, creates special tribunal for crime of its aggression – statement

Ammunition for HIMARS, 80,000 155mm shells included in new US military aid package to Ukraine – Pentagon

Russia deports over 13,000 children from Ukraine

Bulgaria to send its first military aid to Ukraine, list classified – media

LATEST

Enemy shells hit hospital's maternity ward in Kherson, no casualties – Tymoshenko

Morocco to supply tank spare parts to Ukraine – media

150 Ukrainians held in colony in Olenivka, not only servicemen – commissioner

Human Rights Day to be celebrated in Ukraine on Dec 10 – decree

Ukrainian MFA urges to increase pressure on Russia, creates special tribunal for crime of its aggression – statement

Azerbaijan provides Ukraine with 45 power transformers, 50 generators – MFA

Zelensky thanks Biden for another military aid package

Ammunition for HIMARS, 80,000 155mm shells included in new US military aid package to Ukraine – Pentagon

Estonia, Netherlands and Norway to transfer third field hospital to AFU – Defense Ministry

Ukrainian film Klondike directed by Maryna Er Gorbach enters longlist of Oscar award

AD
AD
AD
AD