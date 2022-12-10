USA imposes sanctions against Kyiv's Administrative Court head Vovk – State Department

The US State Department on Friday announced the imposition of sanctions against head of Kyiv's District Administrative Court Pavlo Vovk and two members of his family, Evropeiska Pravda reports with reference to the State Department.

"The U.S. Department of State is designating Vovk for soliciting bribes in return for interfering in judicial and other public processes," the department said in a statement.

As noted, the sanctions were imposed under the so-called Magnitsky Act, which punishes people involved in large-scale corruption, harassment and human rights violations, and provides for a ban on entry into the United States.

As reported, the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) sent an indictment to the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) against the chairman and judges of Kyiv's District Administrative Court, accused of abuse in collusion with a number of other persons in order to seize state power, obstruct the work of the High Qualifications Commission of Judges of Ukraine (HQC) as well as participation in a criminal organization and abuse of influence.