Facts

11:33 09.12.2022

Occupiers lose about 310 military, armoured combar vehicles, artillery system in Ukraine in past 24 hours

Combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day amounted to about 310 personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Friday morning, December 9, amounted to about 93,390 people, according to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, over the past day, the Russian Federation has lost in Ukraine one armored combat vehicle, one artillery system and three units of automotive equipment (including tanks with fuel and lubricants).

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost 2,937 tanks, 5,912 armored combat vehicles, 1,926 artillery systems, 395 MLRS, 211 air defense systems, 4,531 vehicles and a tanker truck, 164 units of special equipment and 16 vessels in Ukraine. Some 281 aircraft and 264 helicopters were destroyed, 1,603 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles and 592 cruise missiles were shot down.

The General Staff stressed that the data is being clarified.

