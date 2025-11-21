Interfax-Ukraine
09:24 21.11.2025

Russia loses 1,050 soldiers, 65 units of special equipment over day - General Staff

Russia loses 1,050 soldiers, 65 units of special equipment over day - General Staff

The defense forces eliminated 1,050 occupiers, three armored vehicles, 20 artillery systems, 150 UAVs, as well as 65 cars and special equipment in a day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Friday morning.

"Total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 21.11.25 were approximately: personnel - about 1,163,170 (+1,050), tanks - 11,357 (+0), armored combat vehicles - 23,600 (+3), artillery systems - 34,550 (+20),operational-tactical-level UAVs - 82,620 (+150) and automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 67,768 (+65) units," the report said.

