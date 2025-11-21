Russia loses 83 soldiers on Pokrovsk axis - General Staff

The Russian occupiers lost 83 military personnel in the Pokrov direction during the day, and in total, 56 offensive actions took place here during the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"Today, according to preliminary data, 83 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 59 of which were irretrievably. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two units of automotive equipment, hit a UAV control point and five personnel shelters," the evening report said.

In total, in the Pokrovk direction during this day, the aggressor attacked Ukrainian positions 56 times during the day. Five combat clashes are ongoing.