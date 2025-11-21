Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:25 21.11.2025

Russia loses 83 soldiers on Pokrovsk axis - General Staff

1 min read

The Russian occupiers lost 83 military personnel in the Pokrov direction during the day, and in total, 56 offensive actions took place here during the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"Today, according to preliminary data, 83 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 59 of which were irretrievably. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two units of automotive equipment, hit a UAV control point and five personnel shelters," the evening report said.

In total, in the Pokrovk direction during this day, the aggressor attacked Ukrainian positions 56 times during the day. Five combat clashes are ongoing.

Tags: #loses #russia

MORE ABOUT

09:24 21.11.2025
Russia loses 1,050 soldiers, 65 units of special equipment over day - General Staff

Russia loses 1,050 soldiers, 65 units of special equipment over day - General Staff

09:19 21.11.2025
USA at UN: new sanctions against Russia possible

USA at UN: new sanctions against Russia possible

20:30 19.11.2025
Russia declares Ukrainian computer game developer GSC Game World 'undesirable organization'

Russia declares Ukrainian computer game developer GSC Game World 'undesirable organization'

19:53 19.11.2025
US peace plan provides for Ukraine to give up part of its territory, arms – media

US peace plan provides for Ukraine to give up part of its territory, arms – media

18:58 19.11.2025
Turkey ready to discuss with Russia proposals to accelerate ceasefire – Erdoğan

Turkey ready to discuss with Russia proposals to accelerate ceasefire – Erdoğan

18:15 17.11.2025
Russians drop eight bombs in Belgorod region – GUR

Russians drop eight bombs in Belgorod region – GUR

09:44 14.11.2025
Fedorov: Russia uses long-range fiber-optic drones to threaten Ukrainian logistics

Fedorov: Russia uses long-range fiber-optic drones to threaten Ukrainian logistics

20:10 13.11.2025
Traitors, targeting Russian missiles at energy facilities in Sumy and Poltava regions, receive 15- and 13-year prison sentences – SBU

Traitors, targeting Russian missiles at energy facilities in Sumy and Poltava regions, receive 15- and 13-year prison sentences – SBU

20:05 12.11.2025
Canada announces additional sanctions against Russia

Canada announces additional sanctions against Russia

14:03 10.11.2025
Russia bombs Ukrainian energy sector to stop long-range weapons from being delivered to Ukraine - Yatsenyuk

Russia bombs Ukrainian energy sector to stop long-range weapons from being delivered to Ukraine - Yatsenyuk

HOT NEWS

Finnish president urges coordinated response to Trump peace plan

Umerov denies reports about his approval USA-Russia peace plan

Death toll from Ternopil attack grows to 27: Woman's body recovered from the rubble

Zelenskyy after meeting with US Army Secretary: Ukraine, USA to work on points of plan to end war

Zelenskyy hopes to discuss existing diplomatic opportunities with Trump in coming days – President’s Office

LATEST

Ministry of Economy expects record revenues from privatization over past 10 years

Washington negotiates peace, Europe loses its way - PM Orban

Any peace with Russia must have Ukraine's consent – PM Starmer

Finnish president urges coordinated response to Trump peace plan

В Украине состоялась первая церемония вручения национальной награды "Семья для каждого ребенка. Better Care Awards"

Umerov denies reports about his approval USA-Russia peace plan

Ukraine repels 161 Russian attacks over day

Kachka to lead Ukrainian delegation to Israel to develop economic cooperation – media

EU announces call for project proposals to support civil society in Ukraine for EUR 17 mln

Ukraine not considering changing borders during possible new negotiations with Russia — Ambassador Stefanishyna

AD
AD