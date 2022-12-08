Facts

15:38 08.12.2022

SBU detains Russian agent in Odesa, who himself offered his help to enemy

1 min read
SBU detains Russian agent in Odesa, who himself offered his help to enemy

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Odesa detained an agent of the special service of the Russian Federation, whose main task was to identify the positions of air defense and Ukrainian missile systems Neptune.

As the SBU reported on its official website on Wednesday, the lawbreaker also collected intelligence on the deployment and movement of AFU units, data on the placement of checkpoints, fortified areas and the specifics of protecting energy generating facilities in the south of Ukraine.

"The invaders needed to collect information to prepare and conduct targeted missile strikes on the vegetable garden. After arriving at the city infrastructure, the Russian agent reported to the curators about the results of the shelling," the SBU reports.

According to the investigation, a local resident was detained who, at the beginning of a large-scale invasion, contacted the Russian special services and offered them his help in the war against Ukraine.

He was detained while trying to transfer closed data to the enemy again.

Currently, SBU investigators have informed the person involved of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention.

Tags: #sbu #agents

MORE ABOUT

17:15 08.12.2022
SBU finds Russian passports, stolen icons, 'Russian federal counselor permits', 'Novorussian flag' at Moscow Patriarchate churches in Ukraine

SBU finds Russian passports, stolen icons, 'Russian federal counselor permits', 'Novorussian flag' at Moscow Patriarchate churches in Ukraine

13:29 02.12.2022
SBU notifies of suspicion Metropolitan of Kirovohrad diocese of UOC (MP) from Patriarch Kirill's entourage, bishop not detained

SBU notifies of suspicion Metropolitan of Kirovohrad diocese of UOC (MP) from Patriarch Kirill's entourage, bishop not detained

15:45 28.11.2022
SBU finds propaganda materials denying existence of Ukraine in Moscow Patriarchate churches in western Ukraine

SBU finds propaganda materials denying existence of Ukraine in Moscow Patriarchate churches in western Ukraine

11:35 23.11.2022
SBU, during counterintelligence activities in UOC, finds pro-Russian literature, cash, 'doubtful' citizens of Russia

SBU, during counterintelligence activities in UOC, finds pro-Russian literature, cash, 'doubtful' citizens of Russia

14:32 22.11.2022
SBU comes with searches to VS Energy office – source

SBU comes with searches to VS Energy office – source

10:49 22.11.2022
SBU conducts counterintelligence activities in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra to prevent its use as cell of 'Russian world'

SBU conducts counterintelligence activities in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra to prevent its use as cell of 'Russian world'

12:57 09.11.2022
SBU announces transfer of state ownership of one of major oil refineries in country

SBU announces transfer of state ownership of one of major oil refineries in country

12:56 27.10.2022
On day when pseudo-referendum started, turnout results already known to us – SBU acting head

On day when pseudo-referendum started, turnout results already known to us – SBU acting head

11:28 27.10.2022
Acting head of SBU on work of Ukrainian agents: Many operations successful thanks to women

Acting head of SBU on work of Ukrainian agents: Many operations successful thanks to women

10:36 27.10.2022
In investigation of explosion on Crimean bridge, Russians are far off mark – SBU acting head

In investigation of explosion on Crimean bridge, Russians are far off mark – SBU acting head

AD

HOT NEWS

Energoatom announces deliveries of Grad MLRS by Russian occupiers to ZNPP, preparation of another provocation

Zelensky: Award as most influential politician is distinction for all Ukrainians

AFU repels enemy attacks in area of 15 settlements – General Staff

Zelensky: Police chief of Cherkasy region killed after blowing up mine in country's south

Death toll during shelling of Kurakhove rises to 10 – Zelensky

LATEST

Ukraine's SBI joins International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities

Epicenter opens Invincible Hub free coworking in Kyiv

Court deprives mayor of Chernihiv Atroshenko of right to hold office for a year

Russia, Iran to be discussed by EU Council at Foreign Ministers' level on Dec 12

Energoatom announces deliveries of Grad MLRS by Russian occupiers to ZNPP, preparation of another provocation

Economic court of Kyiv postpones claim of owner of PrivatBank eurobonds against bail-in

Ports of Great Odesa send three more ships with agricultural products for Africa, Asia

Zelensky: Award as most influential politician is distinction for all Ukrainians

Enemy launches 23 missile, air strikes, over 40 attacks in day – AFU General Staff

AFU repels enemy attacks in area of 15 settlements – General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD