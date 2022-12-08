SBU detains Russian agent in Odesa, who himself offered his help to enemy

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Odesa detained an agent of the special service of the Russian Federation, whose main task was to identify the positions of air defense and Ukrainian missile systems Neptune.

As the SBU reported on its official website on Wednesday, the lawbreaker also collected intelligence on the deployment and movement of AFU units, data on the placement of checkpoints, fortified areas and the specifics of protecting energy generating facilities in the south of Ukraine.

"The invaders needed to collect information to prepare and conduct targeted missile strikes on the vegetable garden. After arriving at the city infrastructure, the Russian agent reported to the curators about the results of the shelling," the SBU reports.

According to the investigation, a local resident was detained who, at the beginning of a large-scale invasion, contacted the Russian special services and offered them his help in the war against Ukraine.

He was detained while trying to transfer closed data to the enemy again.

Currently, SBU investigators have informed the person involved of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention.