11:12 02.12.2022

Russia won't be able to arrange complete blackout in Ukraine - DTEK CEO

Russia will not be able to implement its plans to cut Ukraine off completely from electricity, DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko said during the Kyiv Security Forum, established by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk Open Ukraine Foundation on Thursday.

"We are more than confident, especially after the latest attack last week, that the Russians have no chance of plunging Ukraine into darkness," he said.

According to the CEO, there is still a shortage of electricity generation in Ukraine, but the energy holding has accumulated enough coal to get through the winter.

"We are ready for the next attacks and none of the energy systems in the world has experienced what happened last week. We managed to restore electricity in the country. In some regions in hours, in others in days, which means that we know how to overcome such situations," Timchenko said.

At the same time, he urged not to underestimate the enemy, as he knows the Ukrainian energy system and its weaknesses.

According to the general director, the main problem in the national energy system at present is the transfer of electricity from generation through substations to consumers.

