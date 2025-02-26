Russia attacks energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk region

Russia has once again attacked the DTEK energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk region, the energy holding reported on Telegram on Wednesday.

"The Russian Federation continues its energy terror. Today, during a massive attack, the Russian occupiers hit the DTEK facility in Dnipropetrovsk region," the company noted.

Currently, energy workers are making every possible effort to restore its operation as soon as possible.

As reported with reference to the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, units of the Defense Forces shot down 110 enemy UAVs out of 177 that attacked the territory of Ukraine last night. As of 09:00 on Wednesday, it was confirmed that 110 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions.