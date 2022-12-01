Facts

14:39 01.12.2022

NATO PA supports creation of international tribunal for Russia

1 min read
NATO PA supports creation of international tribunal for Russia

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly supports the idea of ​​creating a special tribunal to convict Russia of war crimes against Ukraine and Ukrainians, President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Joelle Garriaud-Maylam has said.

"Russia must be held accountable for its crimes. All of its actions must be investigated, including war crimes, crimes against humanity and possible acts of genocide. Russia's crime of must be investigated by a special international tribunal. Our Assembly fully supports its establishment," Garriaud-Maylam said at Kyiv Security Forum organized by Arseniy Yatsenyuk Open Ukraine Foundation in Kyiv on Thursday.

The head of the NATO PA also expressed her conviction that partners should continue to provide Ukraine with all the assistance and equipment it needs.

Tags: #nato

MORE ABOUT

16:58 30.11.2022
Allies announce additional contributions to NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package to Ukraine – Secretary General

Allies announce additional contributions to NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package to Ukraine – Secretary General

16:09 30.11.2022
Kyiv's application for NATO membership should be discussed before victory over Russia – Kuleba

Kyiv's application for NATO membership should be discussed before victory over Russia – Kuleba

14:59 30.11.2022
Victory over Russia is prerequisite for consideration of Ukraine's membership in NATO – Stoltenberg

Victory over Russia is prerequisite for consideration of Ukraine's membership in NATO – Stoltenberg

14:19 25.11.2022
Stoltenberg: There are no NATO troops in Ukraine

Stoltenberg: There are no NATO troops in Ukraine

11:43 25.11.2022
Ukraine needs air shield, reliable security guarantees – Yermak at Ukraine-NATO Commission meeting

Ukraine needs air shield, reliable security guarantees – Yermak at Ukraine-NATO Commission meeting

09:21 23.11.2022
Blinken, Stoltenberg discuss preparations for NATO foreign ministerial meeting, including support to Ukraine

Blinken, Stoltenberg discuss preparations for NATO foreign ministerial meeting, including support to Ukraine

16:50 21.11.2022
NATO PA recognizes Russia as terrorist state - MP Chernev

NATO PA recognizes Russia as terrorist state - MP Chernev

15:51 21.11.2022
Zelensky calls on NATO Parliamentary Assembly to support Ukraine's bid for membership in Alliance, EU

Zelensky calls on NATO Parliamentary Assembly to support Ukraine's bid for membership in Alliance, EU

11:39 17.11.2022
After war Ukraine to be member of EU, NATO, in equal competitive conditions – Ukrainian PM

After war Ukraine to be member of EU, NATO, in equal competitive conditions – Ukrainian PM

17:15 16.11.2022
Verkhovna Rada ratifies cooperation memo with NATO under PfP program

Verkhovna Rada ratifies cooperation memo with NATO under PfP program

AD

HOT NEWS

Rada appoints Kubrakov Dpty PM for restoration of Ukraine

Fifty Ukrainian defenders released from captivity during new prisoner swap

SBU notifies priest of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra of suspicion

Kyiv's power system stabilizing, emergency outages still continue – authorities

Zelensky believes new Israeli leadership can help Ukraine with air defense systems

LATEST

Rada calls on international community to condemn Russia's energy terrorism

Cities should strive to become autonomous by increasing use of renewable energy - iC Consulenten Ukraine

Ukraine in talks on supplies of S-300 missiles from other countries

Zelensky: Ukraine returns 1,319 heroes home

Enemy mounts heavy artillery shelling attack on Nikopol, man injured

Rada appoints Kubrakov Dpty PM for restoration of Ukraine

Fifty Ukrainian defenders released from captivity during new prisoner swap

SBU notifies priest of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra of suspicion

It will be unworthy of Ukrainian people to sit down at same negotiating table with barbarians – Danilov

Amazon provides Ukraine with $75 mln of service support – Deputy PM

AD
AD
AD
AD