NATO PA supports creation of international tribunal for Russia

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly supports the idea of ​​creating a special tribunal to convict Russia of war crimes against Ukraine and Ukrainians, President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Joelle Garriaud-Maylam has said.

"Russia must be held accountable for its crimes. All of its actions must be investigated, including war crimes, crimes against humanity and possible acts of genocide. Russia's crime of must be investigated by a special international tribunal. Our Assembly fully supports its establishment," Garriaud-Maylam said at Kyiv Security Forum organized by Arseniy Yatsenyuk Open Ukraine Foundation in Kyiv on Thursday.

The head of the NATO PA also expressed her conviction that partners should continue to provide Ukraine with all the assistance and equipment it needs.