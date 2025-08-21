Rubio, Witkoff and Vance to coordinate US preparation for Russia meeting – Zelenskyy

The coordination group from the American side to prepare for the meeting with the Russian side will consist of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Representative of the President of the United States Stephen Witkoff and Vice President of the United States James David Vance, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We, in the presence of European leaders in the Oval Office, already in the third part of our meetings, after President Trump's conversation with Putin, agreed that the coordination group from the American side to prepare for the meeting with the Russians will consist of Rubio, Witkoff and Vance. We are talking about coordinating our agreements," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Wednesday.

He added that there was a quick dialogue in Washington between Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, as well as Witkoff and Rubio.

"We don't want any shadow, we want to coordinate with the Americans. And what I really wanted was for Europe to be present. The format of our meeting with President Trump allowed for this. Their presence is important," he said.

He added that several video calls were held in a few days, the leaders urgently changed their plans within a day and gathered in Washington exclusively for the sake of Ukraine.

"This shows that we have built such relations with Europe, such support for Ukraine, and there has never been anything like what we have achieved with Europe for Ukraine now," Zelenskyyy summed up.