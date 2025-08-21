Massive Russian strikes show true face of Moscow's 'peace' - EU ambassador

Photo: https://x.com/kmathernova/

European Union Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Maternova has commented on the massive Russian strikes on Ukraine last night, calling them "the true face of the Russian version of peace."

"Russia massive attacks back! True face of its version of peace. Massive missile-&-drone attack overnight targeted western - so far seen as safe - regions. Mukachevo, Lviv, Lutsk & Rivne all hit, killing & injuring people. US owned enterprise in Mukachevo also damaged," Maternova said.

As reported, for the first time since the full-scale invasion, Mukachevo in Zakarpattia came under attack by Russian forces. Two missiles reached the city, which is located 35 kilometers from the Hungarian border. The number of victims of the enemy attack on Mukachevo has increased to 15. One of the victims is in serious condition. The youngest of the injured is 22 years old, the oldest is 63.

In addition, according to the State Emergency Service of Zakarpattia region, two missile strikes in Mukachevo hit the territory of one of the industrial facilities. It is likely that this is the company Flex Ukraine, which belongs to Flextronics - one of the world leaders in contract manufacturing of electronics and design, whose shares are listed on the American Nasdaq exchange.

The Russians also attacked Lviv with X-101 missiles with cluster warheads. According to the regional prosecutor's office, three such missiles were shot down in the region by air defense forces. At the same time, strike drones were recorded. One person was killed, three were injured.