UAV that exploded in Poland likely came from Belarus – media

Head of the district prosecutor's office in Lublin Grzegorz Trusiewicz said during a briefing on Thursday that the Russian drone that exploded on Wednesday near the village of Osiny probably flew into Polish territory from Belarus, the PAP news agency has said.

Trusiewicz said that on Wednesday it was possible to question three more people from surrounding settlements who saw and heard the flying object.

"Compared to the records we have, there is a very high probability that this object probably flew from the territory of Belarus," he said.

Trusiewicz also reported that the examination of the scene had been resumed, and on Thursday the search zone would be expanded to an additional sector, totaling "several hectares." Six prosecutors and about 150 representatives of other services, including the military, are already at the scene.

Earlier, at a press conference on Wednesday, he said that a "large military drone" had crashed into a cornfield, with inscriptions "probably in Korean" found on its engine. According to him, investigators had collected a significant amount of evidence and questioned about 10 people.

As previously reported, Polish Defense Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosińska-Kamysz said that an unknown object that crashed and exploded in a cornfield near the village of Osiny in the Luki County of the Lublin Voivodeship on Tuesday night was a Russian drone, Onet.pl reported on Wednesday.