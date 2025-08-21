General Staff reports damage to facilities on Russian territory

The Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, on the night of August 21, struck the Novoshakhtinsky Oil Products Plant (Rostov Region, Russian Federation), a drone warehouse and a logistics hub in the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk (Donetsk Region), and struck in the area of ​​the Russian occupiers' fuel and lubricants base in the Voronezh Region, Russian Federation, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"As part of reducing the enemy's offensive potential and complicating the supply of fuel to the occupiers' military units, on the night of August 21, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Novoshakhtinsky Oil Products Plant (Rostov Region, Russian Federation)... Numerous explosions were recorded. The target was hit," the General Staff said in a telegram message on Thursday.

It is noted that the Novoshakhtinsky Oil Products Plant is one of the largest suppliers of oil products in the south of the Russian Federation. It participates in the provision of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. The total volume of the tanks is over 210 thousand cubic meters.

"Also, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in order to reduce the enemy's capabilities to use long-range UAVs, hit a UAV depot and a logistics hub in temporarily occupied Donetsk, Donetsk region. Damage and numerous explosions in the area of ​​the facility have been confirmed," the General Staff reported.

In addition, a hit was recorded in the area of ​​the fuel and lubricants base of the Russian occupiers in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation. The results of the fire damage are being clarified.

As reported, on August 15, the Defense Forces struck at night at a refinery in the Russian city of Syzran and a control point in occupied Yenakiyevo (Donetsk region). On August 14, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Volgograd Refinery in the Russian Federation (LLC Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka), which supplies the Russian army with petroleum products. On August 7, the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck the Afipsky Oil Refinery (Krasnodar Territory).