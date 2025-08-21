Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:32 21.08.2025

General Staff reports damage to facilities on Russian territory

2 min read
General Staff reports damage to facilities on Russian territory

The Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, on the night of August 21, struck the Novoshakhtinsky Oil Products Plant (Rostov Region, Russian Federation), a drone warehouse and a logistics hub in the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk (Donetsk Region), and struck in the area of ​​the Russian occupiers' fuel and lubricants base in the Voronezh Region, Russian Federation, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"As part of reducing the enemy's offensive potential and complicating the supply of fuel to the occupiers' military units, on the night of August 21, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Novoshakhtinsky Oil Products Plant (Rostov Region, Russian Federation)... Numerous explosions were recorded. The target was hit," the General Staff said in a telegram message on Thursday.

It is noted that the Novoshakhtinsky Oil Products Plant is one of the largest suppliers of oil products in the south of the Russian Federation. It participates in the provision of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. The total volume of the tanks is over 210 thousand cubic meters.

"Also, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in order to reduce the enemy's capabilities to use long-range UAVs, hit a UAV depot and a logistics hub in temporarily occupied Donetsk, Donetsk region. Damage and numerous explosions in the area of ​​the facility have been confirmed," the General Staff reported.

In addition, a hit was recorded in the area of ​​the fuel and lubricants base of the Russian occupiers in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation. The results of the fire damage are being clarified.

As reported, on August 15, the Defense Forces struck at night at a refinery in the Russian city of Syzran and a control point in occupied Yenakiyevo (Donetsk region). On August 14, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Volgograd Refinery in the Russian Federation (LLC Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka), which supplies the Russian army with petroleum products. On August 7, the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck the Afipsky Oil Refinery (Krasnodar Territory).

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

18:40 19.08.2025
AFU General Staff: Enemy carries out 32 attacks in Pokrovsk axis; 31 already repelled

AFU General Staff: Enemy carries out 32 attacks in Pokrovsk axis; 31 already repelled

09:20 19.08.2025
General Staff reports 186 combat clashes during day

General Staff reports 186 combat clashes during day

09:19 19.08.2025
Invaders lose 890 servicemen during day - General Staff

Invaders lose 890 servicemen during day - General Staff

19:25 18.08.2025
Oil pumping through Druzhba pipeline completely stopped after strike on oil pumping station in Tambov region

Oil pumping through Druzhba pipeline completely stopped after strike on oil pumping station in Tambov region

13:17 18.08.2025
General Staff announces progress on multiple front line sectors

General Staff announces progress on multiple front line sectors

11:24 15.08.2025
Defense forces stop 105 enemy attacks since day start – General Staff

Defense forces stop 105 enemy attacks since day start – General Staff

12:31 12.08.2025
Defense forces destroy command post of 85th brigade of Russian troops in Donetsk region – General Staff

Defense forces destroy command post of 85th brigade of Russian troops in Donetsk region – General Staff

12:13 12.08.2025
Ukrainian Defense Forces liberate Stepne and Novo-Kostiantynivka in Sumy region – General Staff

Ukrainian Defense Forces liberate Stepne and Novo-Kostiantynivka in Sumy region – General Staff

11:47 09.08.2025
Occupiers lose 940 personnel, 125 units of special equipment over day – General Staff

Occupiers lose 940 personnel, 125 units of special equipment over day – General Staff

11:28 09.08.2025
General Staff records 163 combat clashes during day

General Staff records 163 combat clashes during day

HOT NEWS

Russian missile strike injures 19 in Mukachevo

SBI investigates 587 forestry violations with damages over UAH 1 bln

Zelenskyy on China as security guarantor: don't need those who didn't help when needed

Zelenskyy refutes Russia Donbas predictions: would take another 4 years

Rubio, Witkoff and Vance to coordinate US preparation for Russia meeting – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Russian missile strike injures 19 in Mukachevo

Fire at Mukachevo enterprise injures 16, blaze contained

Udar calls UAH 8 bln Kyiv budget withdrawal attack on Klitschko, decentralization

Parliament passes Defence City special regime laws

Massive Russian strikes show true face of Moscow's 'peace' - EU ambassador

Ukrainian special forces hit train with anti-tank missiles in occupied Crimea

URCS helps victims of Russian air attack on Lviv

Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen-2025 dedicated to education - Zelenska

Coalition talks heat up as Zelenskyy pushes for real security guarantees

UAV that exploded in Poland likely came from Belarus – media

AD
AD