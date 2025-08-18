NATO, EU partner submit requests for testing 50 defense products in Ukraine in 3 weeks – 1st Dpty PM

Photo: https://t.me/zedigital/

The number of applications for testing defense products in Ukraine from NATO and EU partners has reached 50 in three weeks since the announcement of such an opportunity, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"There is an incredible demand for this [testing], and 50 products are already preparing to come to Ukraine and start testing in Ukraine," he said during the presentation of the draft Government Action Program on Monday in Kyiv.

"And this would allow us to integrate more with our partners, to say that they are not working well, that they need to improve. Because this is our strength - precisely unity with partners," Fedorov emphasized.