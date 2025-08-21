Interfax-Ukraine
12:36 21.08.2025

Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen-2025 dedicated to education - Zelenska

The 2025 Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen will be dedicated to the topic of education, First Lady Olena Zelenska has announced.

"This year, for the fifth time, the Summit will be dedicated to education. Together with the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, educational NGOs, and international partners, we will work on important and relevant topics," she said at the Serpneva-2025 educational conference on Thursday in Kyiv.

According to her, the Summit will discuss, among other things, how education shapes the world, how knowledge can prevent conflicts and build trust.

