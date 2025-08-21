Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:02 21.08.2025

Ukrainian special forces hit train with anti-tank missiles in occupied Crimea


Ukrainian special forces hit train with anti-tank missiles in occupied Crimea

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) on the night of August 21 struck a Russian rolling stock with fuel and lubricants near the Dzhankoy railway station in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

"The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted special actions near the Dzhankoy railway station. The operation took place on the night of August 21. Special forces struck a Russian rolling stock with fuel and lubricants," the SFO telegram channel said on Thursday.

According to information, the special actions made it difficult to provide support to the southern group of Russian troops.

As reported, on August 12, the SFO destroyed the TRLK-10 Skala-M stationary route radar complex in the village of Abrikosivka, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. It is noted that Skala-M is a Soviet-Russian radar complex that includes both primary and secondary capabilities for detecting air targets. It is designed to control air traffic in the sky. The radar's range is up to 350 km.

Tags: #sof

