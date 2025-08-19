Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:19 19.08.2025

NATO leaders to meet on Aug 20 to discuss Ukraine, way forward

1 min read
NATO leaders are expected to meet on Wednesday, August 20, to discuss the situation around Ukraine in the context of a summit in Washington on August 18, including a system of possible guarantees, Reuters news agency reported.

"NATO military leaders are expected to meet on Wednesday to discuss Ukraine and the way forward (…) as Washington and European capitals work out details of what security guarantees might look like for Kyiv," Reuters said.

It is noted that Ukraine and its European partners received support from U.S. President Donald Trump at a meeting in Washington on August 18 to provide security guarantees, "but face many unanswered questions."

According to the plan, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Alexus Grynkewich will brief the chiefs of defense on the results of the meeting between Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska last week.

Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, is reportedly planning to participate in the meeting online.

