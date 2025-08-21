URCS helps victims of Russian air attack on Lviv

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has deployed a tent camp to provide assistance to victims of the Russian air attack on Lviv.

"URCS in Lviv region is working at the site of the attack by a strike drone. A tent camp has been deployed at the site to provide assistance to the victims. The Ukrainian Red Cross team is providing first aid, psychological support, and basic humanitarian assistance," the URCS said on Facebook on Thursday.

As previously reported, a combined enemy attack using mortars and rockets on Lviv occurred at night. Three people were injured in the attack.

According to the Lviv Regional Military Administration, 26 residential buildings, a kindergarten, administrative buildings of an enterprise and a court administration were damaged. As of this hour, it has been established that residents of 11 apartments require evacuation.