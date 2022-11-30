Facts

09:45 30.11.2022

Germany to provide EUR 56 mln financial aid to Ukraine, 350 generators for infrastructure repair

1 min read

Germany will provide EUR 56 million in financial assistance and 350 generators for the restoration of energy infrastructure to Ukraine, the press service of the German government reported after a conversation between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"President Zelensky briefed on the impact of Russian airstrikes on civilian infrastructure, water and electricity supply. The Chancellor condemned the ongoing shelling and assured Ukraine of further short-term support. So far, the federal government has provided short-term financial assistance for the repair of energy infrastructure in the amount of about EUR 56 million, and Germany is making over 350 generators available," the German government said on its website in a statement on Tuesday evening.

In addition, Scholz "reaffirmed Germany's continued support for Ukraine, including in the field of air defense and long-term recovery."

Zelensky and Scholz agreed to continue a close and constructive exchange of views and remain in close contact.

Tags: #energy #germany

