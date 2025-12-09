Govt allows companies with state share of over 50% to import electricity

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allowed companies with a state share of over 50% to import electricity, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"The government gives permission to import electricity to state-owned companies and companies with a state share of 50% or more," she said on the Telergam channel on Tuesday evening.

Svyrydenko said this will reduce the load on Ukraine's power system and stabilize the load during peak hours. "Imports will be carried out in consultation with Ukrenergo," the prime minister said.

As reported, the government, by its decision on December 9, instructed, in the context of constant Russian attacks on the energy system and the associated electricity shortage, to review the lists of enterprises prohibited from power outages, the state and municipal sectors to take significant measures to save electricity and ensure the operation of distributed generation.