Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:54 09.12.2025

Govt allows companies with state share of over 50% to import electricity

1 min read
Govt allows companies with state share of over 50% to import electricity

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allowed companies with a state share of over 50% to import electricity, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"The government gives permission to import electricity to state-owned companies and companies with a state share of 50% or more," she said on the Telergam channel on Tuesday evening.

Svyrydenko said this will reduce the load on Ukraine's power system and stabilize the load during peak hours. "Imports will be carried out in consultation with Ukrenergo," the prime minister said.

As reported, the government, by its decision on December 9, instructed, in the context of constant Russian attacks on the energy system and the associated electricity shortage, to review the lists of enterprises prohibited from power outages, the state and municipal sectors to take significant measures to save electricity and ensure the operation of distributed generation.

Tags: #companies #energy #import

MORE ABOUT

19:39 09.12.2025
Govt instructs to review energy enterprises banned from disconnecting electricity, to reduce outdoor lighting

Govt instructs to review energy enterprises banned from disconnecting electricity, to reduce outdoor lighting

12:11 06.12.2025
Energy the main target of Russia's strikes last night – Zelenskyy

Energy the main target of Russia's strikes last night – Zelenskyy

20:01 04.12.2025
Germany announces EUR 100 mln to Energy Support Fund, increasing its contribution to EUR 550 mln

Germany announces EUR 100 mln to Energy Support Fund, increasing its contribution to EUR 550 mln

19:04 04.12.2025
Ukraine launches first joint long-term import-export electricity auctions since war start – Ukrenergo

Ukraine launches first joint long-term import-export electricity auctions since war start – Ukrenergo

18:54 03.12.2025
Govt initiates replacement of supervisory boards of state energy companies by Dec – Svyrydenko

Govt initiates replacement of supervisory boards of state energy companies by Dec – Svyrydenko

16:20 03.12.2025
Zelenskyy announces dismissal of majority of supervisory boards at Centrenergo, GTSOU, UDG, ECU, and Market Operator

Zelenskyy announces dismissal of majority of supervisory boards at Centrenergo, GTSOU, UDG, ECU, and Market Operator

10:46 03.12.2025
Today is a historic day for the EU – we are completely abandoning Russian energy – von der Leyen

Today is a historic day for the EU – we are completely abandoning Russian energy – von der Leyen

10:00 03.12.2025
Great Britain allocates GBP 10 million to Ukraine for restoration of energy structure

Great Britain allocates GBP 10 million to Ukraine for restoration of energy structure

15:15 01.12.2025
Ukraine secures 1.2 mcm of 2.2 mcm/day gas capacity via Trans-Balkan route for Dec

Ukraine secures 1.2 mcm of 2.2 mcm/day gas capacity via Trans-Balkan route for Dec

19:49 26.11.2025
Ukraine increases imports of tomatoes by 4.3%, cucumbers by 13.6% in 10M

Ukraine increases imports of tomatoes by 4.3%, cucumbers by 13.6% in 10M

HOT NEWS

Ukraine reaches agreement on restructuring GDP warrants with their holders

Cabinet cancels 72-hour check for conscription deferrals – Ukraine's Economy Ministry

IMF urges adherence to law in handling of Russian assets to protect intl monetary system

Ukraine must cancel exemptions for VAT registration, close customs loopholes for consumer goods – IMF prior actions

Govt initiates replacement of supervisory boards of state energy companies by Dec – Svyrydenko

LATEST

Dairy producers urge milk suppliers to conclude long-term contracts

Ukraine reaches agreement on restructuring GDP warrants with their holders

PrivatBank provides Naftogaz with another UAH 5 bln loan for gas imports

Ukraine's state budget–2026 allocates UAH 16.1 bln for culture

Investments in launch of Bessarabka. Food Market amount to almost $3.5 mln

Escalation of Black Sea conflict may harm export of ammonia, grain from Ukraine

IFC intends to invest in capital of Ukrainian insurance companies for first time – NBU governor

Cabinet cancels 72-hour check for conscription deferrals – Ukraine's Economy Ministry

Ukraine's State Agency revises claims about UAH 6.6 bln road through Bukovel

G7, EU countries considering complete ban on oil transportation from Russia instead of price cap – media

AD
AD