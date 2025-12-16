Possibility found to free up at least 800 MW of electrical capacity – Ukrainian PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko states that a review of the actual lists of critical infrastructure facilities has revealed an opportunity to free up at least 800 MW of electrical capacity.

"Based on the review, we have identified an opportunity to free up at least 800 MW of electrical capacity. This will reduce the duration of power outages for people and industry," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel, following a meeting with the heads of regional military-civilian administrations to implement the government's decision to review the actual lists of critical infrastructure facilities. According to her, two categories were removed from the lists: consumers with a capacity of less than 100 kW, and facilities connected to a number of other consumers, which are subject to general restrictions to ensure a fair distribution of electricity.

She added that non-critical consumers identified during the review of the lists of critical facilities will be transferred to the general shutdown schedules.

"We remind you that this review does not apply to support hospitals, vital infrastructure facilities, or defense industry enterprises. We have instructed the Ministry of Energy, together with the State Energy Supervision Authority, to monitor the implementation of this decision at the local level," the prime minister wrote.