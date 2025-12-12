Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:40 12.12.2025

Russia attacks energy facilities 4,500 times during year – Dpty Minister of Energy

Since the beginning of the year, the Russian Federation has launched 1,800 missiles, 50,000 drones and attacked energy facilities 4,500 times, Deputy Minister of Energy Roman Andarak reported.

During a briefing at the Ministry of Energy on Friday, which was broadcast online, he said, "This year alone, the Russians have launched 1,800 missiles, 50,000 UAVs, and made 4,500 attempts to destroy our energy facilities in Ukraine.

"There are no examples in recent history of an energy system existing under such conditions — such large-scale, targeted terror. Unfortunately, this terror is intensifying every day," emphasized the deputy minister.

At the same time, he said, restoration and protection work is ongoing, including the implementation of engineering solutions. Work is also ongoing to attract additional funds for restoration, equipment, and energy supply.

"We have already finished our repair campaign and gas import plans for the end of this year. We have also contracted for about 50% of next year’s gas needs," Andarak noted.

