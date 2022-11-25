Some 93% of Ukrainians consider 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people – poll

Some 93% of Ukrainians agree with the statement that the 1932-1933 Holodomor famine was a genocide of the Ukrainian people, according to a survey conducted by the Rating Sociological Group on November 20-21.

According to the poll, only 3% of respondents disagree with this statement and 4% could not answer the question.

The number of respondents who consider the Holodomor famine as genocide of the Ukrainian people has increased by 1.5 times over the past ten years.

Thus, absolute majority of residents in western, central and south-eastern regions of the country think that the 1932-1933 Holodomor famine was genocide. Also, no significant age-related discrepancies were recorded in the population's opinion on the issue.

The poll was conducted among 1,000 Ukrainian citizens aged 18 and older in all regions, except the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas, as well as the territories that were disconnected from the Ukrainian mobile operators at the time of the survey.

A representative sample is selected by gender, age and also by type and size of settlement. The margin of error is not more than 2.8%. The survey was conducted using the CATI method (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews). The margin of error is not more than 3.1%.