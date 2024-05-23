UN General Assembly approves resolution recognizing events in Srebrenica in 1995 as genocide

On Thursday, the UN General Assembly (UNGA) voted to recognize the events of 1995 in Srebrenica as genocide.

Eighty-four countries supported the resolution, 19 opposed it, and 68 countries abstained.

The meeting was broadcast by the UN television service.

A resolution on the establishment of an International Day of Reflection and Remembrance on the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica was proposed by Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina and a number of other countries. Serbia and ethnic Serbs in Bosnia and Herzegovina have strongly opposed it.