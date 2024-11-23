Zelenskyy on Holodomor Remembrance Day: We must tell world truth about genocide against Ukrainians

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

On Holodomor Remembrance Day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the need to convey to the world community the truth about the genocide against Ukrainians.

"Our duty is to remember, recall and tell the world the truth about the brutal crime, the genocide that was committed against Ukrainians," the president said on the Telegram channel.

On the fourth Saturday of November, Ukraine honors the memory of the victims of the Holodomors. "In 1921, 1922 and 1923. In 1946 and 1947. And in the most terrible years of 1932 and 1933, when the famine deliberately created by the regime took the lives of millions of our people," Zelenskyy said.