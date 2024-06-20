Canada allocates CAD 15 mln for completion of second stage of Holodomor Museum – Ministry of Culture

Canada has allocated CAD15 million ($10.94 million) for the completion of the second stage of the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide, the press service of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine reports.

"I want to confirm that funds - CAD 15 million - have been allocated. They are ready for this project, this initiative to continue the construction of the second stage of the Holodomor Museum. And we are now doing all our internal procedures to make everything happen," head of the international development department of the Canadian Embassy in Ukraine, Stephen Weaver, following a meeting with acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Rostyslav Karandeyev.

In turn, the Ukrainian official thanked Canada for its help and noted that the activities of the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide should inspire Ukrainians and the international community to affirm freedom and dignity, prevent genocide and prioritize human rights