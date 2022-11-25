Zelensky: Only liberation of our land, reliable security guarantees for Ukraine can protect our people from any Russian escalations

Only the liberation of Ukrainian land and reliable security guarantees for Ukraine can protect the people from any Russian escalations, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said in an evening video statement.

He said that now almost every hour he receives reports of attacks by Russian invaders on liberated Kherson and other communities in this region.

"Such terror started immediately after the Russian army was forced to flee Kherson. This is the revenge of the losers. They do not know how to fight. The only thing they can do is to terrorize," the president said.

According to him, the current Russian leadership has degraded to the level of terror: energy, artillery, rocket.

"Only the liberation of our land and reliable security guarantees for Ukraine can protect our people from any Russian escalations. Every day we work with partners for this. There will be significant news soon," Zelensky said.