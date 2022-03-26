Facts

20:00 26.03.2022

City of Trostianets liberated from Russian occupiers – 93rd Motorized Brigade

The city of Trostianets in Sumy region has been liberated from Russian occupiers, according to the 93rd separate mechanized brigade Kholodny Yar.

"Today, with the help of the 93rd Kholodny Yar brigade, with the help of territorial defense and local partisans, the city of Trostianets, Sumy region, has been liberated from the Russian occupation troops," the brigade's Facebook page says.

The Kantemirovskaya tank division of the Russian Federation was forced out of the city.

"This was preceded by the defeat of the command post, together with the leadership of the 96th separate reconnaissance brigade, back in the early days of the defense of Okhtyrka and the battles for Trostianets. Having suffered a number of setbacks, the Russian army fled from Trostianets, leaving weapons, equipment and ammunition that the 93rd brigade uses to liberate other Ukrainian cities from occupation," the brigade said in the statement.

