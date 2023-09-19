Facts

20:22 19.09.2023

Ukraine continues to make progress in liberation of its territory, having liberated more than 54% of previously occupied land – Milley

2 min read
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army General Mark Milli states that Ukraine continues to make progress in the counteroffensive, having liberated more than 54% of the territory occupied by the ruscists.

Milley said at a press conference on Tuesday, which took place after the meeting of the Contact Group of the Defense of Ukraine, which was held in Ramstein (Germany) on Tuesday, that Ukraine continues to make steady progress in liberating its homeland from Russian occupation. He said that Ukraine had liberated more than 54% of Russia-occupied Ukraine, and continues to maintain a strategic initiative for today.

The general assured that the partners would continue to support Ukraine as long as it is necessary to protect their sovereign territory.

Milley stressed that this is Ukraine's struggle, this is their history, their battle, Ukraine has not asked any other country to fight for them. He said we ask for help, help with materials and training. Milley stressed that they are all there to support Ukraine so that it can remain free, independent and sovereign.

According to him, as winter approaches, each nation today has committed itself to continue its support with an emphasis on three main priorities: artillery, air defense and armored vehicles.

Tags: #progress #liberation #ukraine_territory

