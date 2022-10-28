Facts

Result of our struggle definitely becomes liberation of our Ukraine – Zelensky on Day of liberation of Ukraine from Nazi invaders

Result of our struggle definitely becomes liberation of our Ukraine – Zelensky on Day of liberation of Ukraine from Nazi invaders

The day of the liberation of Ukraine from the Nazis on the 247th day of our struggle becomes a symbol: the result of our struggle definitely becomes the liberation of our Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on Thursday night.

“October 28 is already on the calendar. Every year on this day, we celebrate the liberation of Ukraine from the Nazi occupiers. We pay tribute to the Ukrainians who fought and defeated Nazism during World War II. Today we do it, holding not flowers in our hands, but weapons. Today, preserving the memory of the exploits of our ancestors means protecting their achievements. We remember the expulsion of the Nazis, approaching the expulsion of the Ruscists,” Zelensky said.

Sooner or later, he said, “memories of a terrible war become a terrible reality. The neighbor becomes the aggressor. The aggressor becomes a terrorist. And Nazism becomes an example to follow.”

“Evil always begins in the same way. The invaders call themselves liberators. The invasion of one's army is called self-defense. As 80 years ago, the Ukrainian people stand up for the defense of their native land. And the enemy's blitzkrieg plan becomes a failure,” he stated.

According to Zelensky, “today, Russia's only tactic has become terror. Defeat is the only possible outcome of such tactics. Terror became a proof of their weakness and a test of our resilience.”

“We will not be broken by shelling. The enemy's rockets in our sky are less scarier than hearing the enemy's anthem on our land. We are not afraid of the dark. The darkest times for us are not without light, but without freedom. Our warriors are strong, volunteers are tireless, partners are reliable, and people are indomitable. The second army of the world will become smaller and smaller. The losses of the enemy will become bigger and bigger,” he also stated.

We know, the president noted, that all invaders flee our land in the same way. “Gauleiters and self-appointed ‘governors’ end up the same. Reichskommissariats and quasi-republics die equally. And all our cities will definitely have our flags. Both Junkers and kamikaze drones fall equally,” Zelensky said.

According to him, more than 30 drones were launched in two days.

“The defenders of our sky prevented the enemy's vultures from breaking into the rear of the country and downed 23 Shaheds. In addition, the Kh-59 guided air missile, two Ka-52 attack helicopters and another Su-25 attack aircraft were turned into scrap metal. In total, during this period, Russia carried out 4,500 missile strikes and more than 8,000 air raids. But we are fighting, we will shoot down more,” he said.

