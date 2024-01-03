Facts

20:41 03.01.2024

Some 2,828 Ukrainians already released from Russian captivity during period of full-scale invasion

2 min read
Some 2,828 Ukrainians already released from Russian captivity during period of full-scale invasion

Ukraine has already released 2,828 citizens from enemy captivity during the period of Russia's full-scale invasion, the work will continue, a representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov.

"Today is a really important event. In fact, some 2,828 Ukrainians have already been released from enemy captivity during the period of a full-scale invasion. And of course, this work will continue," Yusov said during the telethon.

He said Ukraine is ready to use all tools, "the most unexpected and creative, including international mediation, to save the lives of our defenders, defenders, and civilians."

As reported, the largest exchange of prisoners of war since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in Ukraine took place between Ukraine and Russia, as part of which it was possible to free 230 Ukrainian men and women.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War informed that among them there are representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – 130 (including Territorial Defense Forces some 14, Navy some 14), National Guard some 55, State Border Service some 38, National Police – one and six civilians, illegally deprived of freedom.

Among those returned were 182 people who had official prisoner of war status, confirmed through the International Committee of the Red Cross, as well as 48 military personnel who were considered missing and had the status of "identity search." The majority of those released are men (225), five are women. There are 213 privates and sergeants, eleven are officers.

As stated by Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said Ukraine managed to carry out a very complex exchange of prisoners of war, which was prepared for quite a long time; the United Arab Emirates participated in organizing the process.

Tags: #prisoners #exchange #liberation

MORE ABOUT

20:25 03.01.2024
Zelenskyy on exchange of POWs: The more Russians we take prisoner, the more effective exchange talks to be

Zelenskyy on exchange of POWs: The more Russians we take prisoner, the more effective exchange talks to be

19:05 03.01.2024
Budanov: We managed to carry out complex exchange, which took quite long time to prepare

Budanov: We managed to carry out complex exchange, which took quite long time to prepare

12:44 02.12.2023
Zelenskyy says POW exchanges with Russia continue: often not publicly, sometimes directly on battlefield

Zelenskyy says POW exchanges with Russia continue: often not publicly, sometimes directly on battlefield

20:49 24.10.2023
Ukraine's MFA calls on political, public figures to become 'voices' of Crimean political prisoners

Ukraine's MFA calls on political, public figures to become 'voices' of Crimean political prisoners

20:22 19.09.2023
Ukraine continues to make progress in liberation of its territory, having liberated more than 54% of previously occupied land – Milley

Ukraine continues to make progress in liberation of its territory, having liberated more than 54% of previously occupied land – Milley

19:31 26.06.2023
Defense forces of Ukraine: Not a single civilian was in Rivnopil at moment of its de-occupation

Defense forces of Ukraine: Not a single civilian was in Rivnopil at moment of its de-occupation

16:57 10.04.2023
100 Ukrainians, incl defenders of Mariupol, returned according to swap procedure

100 Ukrainians, incl defenders of Mariupol, returned according to swap procedure

14:50 24.03.2023
Ukraine hands over to Russia all seriously wounded prisoners outside swap procedure - Coordination HQ for Treatment of POWs

Ukraine hands over to Russia all seriously wounded prisoners outside swap procedure - Coordination HQ for Treatment of POWs

20:51 23.02.2023
Reintegration Ministry to create register of Kremlin prisoners – Vereschuk

Reintegration Ministry to create register of Kremlin prisoners – Vereschuk

18:44 16.02.2023
One hundred Ukrainian servicemen, one civilian released during next prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia on Thurs

One hundred Ukrainian servicemen, one civilian released during next prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia on Thurs

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on exchange of POWs: The more Russians we take prisoner, the more effective exchange talks to be

Several explosions occurred in Snihurivka in Mykolaiv region, there are casualties, incl child

Budanov: We managed to carry out complex exchange, which took quite long time to prepare

Ukraine returns 230 people from Russian captivity – Coordination HQ

NATO supports Ukraine's request for extraordinary NATO-Ukraine Council meeting

LATEST

Kuleba instructs heads of embassies, consulates general to intensify info work to promote Peace Formula, strengthen support for Ukraine

Norway to send two F-16s to Denmark to train Ukrainian pilots

Several explosions occurred in Snihurivka in Mykolaiv region, there are casualties, incl child

Prosecutor General on enemy strike on Hroza: Working to identify perpetrators, Russian officers who gave criminal order

Farmers resume works on 208,000 ha of demined farmland – Economy Ministry on 2023 results of demining operations

In Verbove area in Zaporizhia, Ukrainian soldiers improve tactical situation – Shtupun

Ukrainian Navy: Ukraine doesn't submit request to Turkey to allow two minesweepers into Black Sea

Ukraine returns 230 people from Russian captivity – Coordination HQ

NATO supports Ukraine's request for extraordinary NATO-Ukraine Council meeting

Dec 29 missile attack on Kyiv kills 30 people; rescue work completed – Interior Ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD