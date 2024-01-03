Some 2,828 Ukrainians already released from Russian captivity during period of full-scale invasion

Ukraine has already released 2,828 citizens from enemy captivity during the period of Russia's full-scale invasion, the work will continue, a representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov.

"Today is a really important event. In fact, some 2,828 Ukrainians have already been released from enemy captivity during the period of a full-scale invasion. And of course, this work will continue," Yusov said during the telethon.

He said Ukraine is ready to use all tools, "the most unexpected and creative, including international mediation, to save the lives of our defenders, defenders, and civilians."

As reported, the largest exchange of prisoners of war since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in Ukraine took place between Ukraine and Russia, as part of which it was possible to free 230 Ukrainian men and women.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War informed that among them there are representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – 130 (including Territorial Defense Forces some 14, Navy some 14), National Guard some 55, State Border Service some 38, National Police – one and six civilians, illegally deprived of freedom.

Among those returned were 182 people who had official prisoner of war status, confirmed through the International Committee of the Red Cross, as well as 48 military personnel who were considered missing and had the status of "identity search." The majority of those released are men (225), five are women. There are 213 privates and sergeants, eleven are officers.

As stated by Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said Ukraine managed to carry out a very complex exchange of prisoners of war, which was prepared for quite a long time; the United Arab Emirates participated in organizing the process.