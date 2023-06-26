Facts

19:31 26.06.2023

Defense forces of Ukraine: Not a single civilian was in Rivnopil at moment of its de-occupation

1 min read

Not a single civilian was in the village of Rivnopil in Volnovakha district of Donetsk region at the time of its de-occupation by the Ukrainian defense forces, Spokesperson for the Joint Press Center of the Tavria Defense Forces Valeriy Shershen has said.

"There was not a single civilian in Rivnopil, since, by and large, the settlement was destroyed almost to the ground. An even bigger problem is that on all sides it, this settlement, was surrounded by very complex minefields, the engineering troops broke through the corridor and, in fact, de-occupation took place in this way. Stabilization measures are ongoing," he said on the air of the national telethon on Monday.

As reported, the fighters of the second separate mechanized battalion of the 31st mechanized brigade on June 25 liberated the village of Rivnopil from the Russian invaders.

Tags: #details #liberation #rivnopil

MORE ABOUT

19:26 08.05.2023
EU may ban export of some technologies to Russia, add 30 structures, 70 people to sanction lists in 11th sanction package – media

EU may ban export of some technologies to Russia, add 30 structures, 70 people to sanction lists in 11th sanction package – media

09:28 25.11.2022
Zelensky: Only liberation of our land, reliable security guarantees for Ukraine can protect our people from any Russian escalations

Zelensky: Only liberation of our land, reliable security guarantees for Ukraine can protect our people from any Russian escalations

10:41 28.10.2022
Result of our struggle definitely becomes liberation of our Ukraine – Zelensky on Day of liberation of Ukraine from Nazi invaders

Result of our struggle definitely becomes liberation of our Ukraine – Zelensky on Day of liberation of Ukraine from Nazi invaders

09:27 13.07.2022
Liberation of Snake Island, deblockade of Bystre estuary saves businesses at least $0.5 mln per day – USPA

Liberation of Snake Island, deblockade of Bystre estuary saves businesses at least $0.5 mln per day – USPA

09:41 19.05.2022
Answer to question of how long liberation of territories will last to be given by real situation on battlefield – Zelensky

Answer to question of how long liberation of territories will last to be given by real situation on battlefield – Zelensky

20:00 26.03.2022
City of Trostianets liberated from Russian occupiers – 93rd Motorized Brigade

City of Trostianets liberated from Russian occupiers – 93rd Motorized Brigade

11:36 11.03.2022
AFU liberates five settlements in Chernihiv region from Russian invaders

AFU liberates five settlements in Chernihiv region from Russian invaders

00:38 01.04.2019
Jet with Russians aboard that crashed in Germany burned completely

Jet with Russians aboard that crashed in Germany burned completely

AD

HOT NEWS

Maliar: Russia's maximum task is to stop our offensive at all costs

USA to announce another $500 mln military aid package for Ukraine

Zelenskyy visits AFU units, which distinguish themselves in battles in Bakhmut direction

Defense Forces moving forward, enemy's losses in killed, wounded amount to almost four companies per day in Tavriyske direction – Tarnavsky

Instigators of attack on public activist Handziuk convicted – PGO

LATEST

Maliar: Russia's maximum task is to stop our offensive at all costs

USA to announce another $500 mln military aid package for Ukraine

Israeli PM Netanyahu may visit Kyiv

Bulgaria approves new package of military assistance to Ukraine

Kyivstar to prepare white paper on possible replacement of Chinese telecom equipment

Borrell: We will continue to support Ukraine more than ever

There’s no cholera in areas affected by flooding – Health Ministry

Zelenskyy visits AFU units, which distinguish themselves in battles in Bakhmut direction

Defense Forces moving forward, enemy's losses in killed, wounded amount to almost four companies per day in Tavriyske direction – Tarnavsky

Poland to supply Ukrainian security forces with machine guns, cartridges, to assist in organizing treatment of wounded

AD
AD
AD
AD