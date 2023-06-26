Defense forces of Ukraine: Not a single civilian was in Rivnopil at moment of its de-occupation

Not a single civilian was in the village of Rivnopil in Volnovakha district of Donetsk region at the time of its de-occupation by the Ukrainian defense forces, Spokesperson for the Joint Press Center of the Tavria Defense Forces Valeriy Shershen has said.

"There was not a single civilian in Rivnopil, since, by and large, the settlement was destroyed almost to the ground. An even bigger problem is that on all sides it, this settlement, was surrounded by very complex minefields, the engineering troops broke through the corridor and, in fact, de-occupation took place in this way. Stabilization measures are ongoing," he said on the air of the national telethon on Monday.

As reported, the fighters of the second separate mechanized battalion of the 31st mechanized brigade on June 25 liberated the village of Rivnopil from the Russian invaders.