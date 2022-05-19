Answer to question of how long liberation of territories will last to be given by real situation on battlefield – Zelensky

The answer to the question of how long the liberation of the occupied territories will last can only be given by the real situation on the battlefield, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said in a video message on Wednesday evening.

"How many hours will this last? The answer to this question can only be given by the real situation on the battlefield. We try as soon as possible. That's for sure. We are obliged to drive out the occupiers and guarantee Ukraine real security," he said.

That is why, the president noted, "I signed decrees on the extension of the legal regime of martial law and mobilization." "I hope that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will soon support this decision. Our army and all defenders of the state must have all the legal tools to act calmly," he said.

"Kherson, Melitopol, Berdiansk, Energodar, Mariupol and all our cities and communities under occupation – under temporary occupation – should know that Ukraine will return," Zelensky said.