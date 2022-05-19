Facts

09:41 19.05.2022

Answer to question of how long liberation of territories will last to be given by real situation on battlefield – Zelensky

1 min read
Answer to question of how long liberation of territories will last to be given by real situation on battlefield – Zelensky

The answer to the question of how long the liberation of the occupied territories will last can only be given by the real situation on the battlefield, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said in a video message on Wednesday evening.

"How many hours will this last? The answer to this question can only be given by the real situation on the battlefield. We try as soon as possible. That's for sure. We are obliged to drive out the occupiers and guarantee Ukraine real security," he said.

That is why, the president noted, "I signed decrees on the extension of the legal regime of martial law and mobilization." "I hope that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will soon support this decision. Our army and all defenders of the state must have all the legal tools to act calmly," he said.

"Kherson, Melitopol, Berdiansk, Energodar, Mariupol and all our cities and communities under occupation – under temporary occupation – should know that Ukraine will return," Zelensky said.

Tags: #occupied_territories #liberation
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:14 02.05.2022
All temporarily occupied territories to be liberated – Zelensky

All temporarily occupied territories to be liberated – Zelensky

16:18 22.04.2022
Russian troops export Ukrainian grain from occupied territories to Crimea - Denisova

Russian troops export Ukrainian grain from occupied territories to Crimea - Denisova

11:13 29.03.2022
NBU urges to stop limiting hryvnia circulation, replacing it with rubles in Russia-occupied areas

NBU urges to stop limiting hryvnia circulation, replacing it with rubles in Russia-occupied areas

19:46 27.03.2022
Russian invaders continue militarization of Chornobyl zone – AFU General Staff

Russian invaders continue militarization of Chornobyl zone – AFU General Staff

13:29 27.03.2022
There may already be 40,000 Ukrainians forcibly taken to Russia – Vereschuk

There may already be 40,000 Ukrainians forcibly taken to Russia – Vereschuk

20:00 26.03.2022
City of Trostianets liberated from Russian occupiers – 93rd Motorized Brigade

City of Trostianets liberated from Russian occupiers – 93rd Motorized Brigade

15:06 22.03.2022
Women, children forcibly taken out of occupied territories of Donbas to Russia – Denisova

Women, children forcibly taken out of occupied territories of Donbas to Russia – Denisova

11:36 11.03.2022
AFU liberates five settlements in Chernihiv region from Russian invaders

AFU liberates five settlements in Chernihiv region from Russian invaders

13:48 03.12.2021
Some 94,300 Russian troops deployed on Russia's territory, Ukraine's temporary occupied territories may be involved in escalation – Reznikov

Some 94,300 Russian troops deployed on Russia's territory, Ukraine's temporary occupied territories may be involved in escalation – Reznikov

13:03 09.11.2021
SBU confirms detention of 'ex-head' of Izolyatsia underground prison in Donetsk

SBU confirms detention of 'ex-head' of Izolyatsia underground prison in Donetsk

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

European Parliament votes for abolition of EU import duties for Ukraine

European Commission to assess Ukraine's application for EU membership by end of June – Scholz

Russia's attempts to find 'wonder weapon' show complete failure of invasion – Zelensky

On May 18, ten residents of Donetsk region killed under shelling of invaders, two of them children

Zelensky proposes to Rada to extend martial law, period of general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days

LATEST

European Parliament votes for abolition of EU import duties for Ukraine

Counteroffensive takes more time than defense – Venislavsky on extending martial law for three months

Embassy of Switzerland resumes work in Kyiv

British Foreign Office sends UAH 182 mln to special account to support Ukraine's Armed Forces

Antonov Airlines moves base to Leipzig

Ambassador of Finland returns to Kyiv

Kuleba: We do not need surrogates for EU candidate status showing second-rate attitude towards Ukraine

European Commission to assess Ukraine's application for EU membership by end of June – Scholz

Russia's attempts to find 'wonder weapon' show complete failure of invasion – Zelensky

On May 18, ten residents of Donetsk region killed under shelling of invaders, two of them children

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD