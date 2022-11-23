Facts

16:19 23.11.2022

Works on repair of water supply in Mykolaiv to end in few days – mayor

Today and tomorrow in Mykolaiv, work must be completed to restore the water supply pipe, through which, after the resumption of electricity in Kherson region, water will enter the city, said Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych.

"To date, out of four damage sites [of hydragogue] work has been completed on three sites, on the fourth site repair work should be completed either today or tomorrow, depending on the weather," Senkevych said at an online briefing at the Ukraine media center (Odesa) on Wednesday.

According to him, after the repair of the pipe is completed, everything will depend on the restoration of electricity in Kherson region.

"As soon as it is restored, we will be able to pump water, flush the system and in about four days after the electricity appear at our substations, we will be able to run water into the city," the mayor said.

Senkevych also reported on the works on the restoration of the housing stock in Mykolaiv.

He said that 98% of damaged windows in houses are covered with plywood blocks, roofs are being repaired - about 130 of 243 roofs of apartment buildings have been repaired.

Senkevych reminded that 874 high-rise houses were damaged in Mykolaiv (30 of them are not subject to restoration) and 1,069 private houses, of which 71 were completely destroyed.

15:39 23.11.2022
Water supply halted throughout Kyiv because of shelling - Klitschko

15:47 22.11.2022
Mykolaiv port not to be able to participate in ‘grain agreement’ until de–occupation of Kinburn Spit – Kim

13:19 21.11.2022
EU Ambassador arrives in Mykolaiv

14:49 18.11.2022
Tickets from Mykolaiv for Kyiv-Kherson train sold out – Kim

14:18 18.11.2022
Water supply of Mykolaiv to be restored after restoration of electricity in Kherson region – Kim

13:46 11.11.2022
Death toll from missile attack on multi-apartment building in Mykolaiv reaches seven people – Tymoshenko

10:43 11.11.2022
Six persons pulled out dead from under rubble of house in Mykolaiv

09:18 11.11.2022
Two people killed, two wounded in nighttime enemy missile attack on Mykolaiv – local authorities

10:24 10.11.2022
Occupiers fire on Mykolaiv on Wed, there is one wounded

10:02 18.10.2022
No electricity, water supply in Zhytomyr after shelling, hospitals operate on backup power – mayor

