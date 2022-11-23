Works on repair of water supply in Mykolaiv to end in few days – mayor

Today and tomorrow in Mykolaiv, work must be completed to restore the water supply pipe, through which, after the resumption of electricity in Kherson region, water will enter the city, said Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych.

"To date, out of four damage sites [of hydragogue] work has been completed on three sites, on the fourth site repair work should be completed either today or tomorrow, depending on the weather," Senkevych said at an online briefing at the Ukraine media center (Odesa) on Wednesday.

According to him, after the repair of the pipe is completed, everything will depend on the restoration of electricity in Kherson region.

"As soon as it is restored, we will be able to pump water, flush the system and in about four days after the electricity appear at our substations, we will be able to run water into the city," the mayor said.

Senkevych also reported on the works on the restoration of the housing stock in Mykolaiv.

He said that 98% of damaged windows in houses are covered with plywood blocks, roofs are being repaired - about 130 of 243 roofs of apartment buildings have been repaired.

Senkevych reminded that 874 high-rise houses were damaged in Mykolaiv (30 of them are not subject to restoration) and 1,069 private houses, of which 71 were completely destroyed.