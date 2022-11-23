Russia's attempt to dominate Ukraine by plunging it into cold and darkness will fail – U.S. ambassador

Russia's attempt to dominate Ukraine by plunging it into the cold and dark will fail, United States Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink said, commenting on Russia's missile attack on Ukraine on Wedensday.

"More cruel missile strikes across the country as Russia tries to punish Ukraine for daring to be free. I have seen the strength of the people of Ukraine, and I know Russia's attempt to dominate Ukraine by plunging it into the cold and dark will fail. We stand with Ukraine," she said on Twitter.