Facts

10:50 21.11.2022

USA supplies Ukraine with over 230 artillery systems

1 min read
USA supplies Ukraine with over 230 artillery systems

Since the end of February 2022, the United States has supplied Ukraine with 236 artillery systems, according to the data of the State Department posted on its website.

Ukraine, in particular, received 142 towed 155mm M777A2 howitzers and 36 105mm howitzers. Some 38 HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and 20 120mm mortars were also delivered.

According to the Transport Command of the U.S. Armed Forces, Kyiv received more than 1 million artillery shells, some 108,500 man-portable missile systems to combat armored targets, some 1,400 man-portable air defense systems, some 15 helicopters, some 46 radars, some 10,200 submachine guns and pistols, more than 70 million rounds of ammunition for small arms and 26 patrol boats.

For the delivery of weapons, heavy transport aircraft – both military and chartered by the Pentagon – made 878 flights to Europe. Some 48 ships and 4,000 trailers were also involved.

In total, over 88,000 tonnes of weapons and military equipment have been delivered to Ukraine. The total amount of U.S. military aid to Ukraine since the end of February has reached $21.5 billion.

Tags: #usa #artillery

MORE ABOUT

11:00 02.11.2022
US company implements demining assistance project in Ukraine – Department of State

US company implements demining assistance project in Ukraine – Department of State

16:59 01.11.2022
US Dpty Secretary of State paying working visit to Kyiv

US Dpty Secretary of State paying working visit to Kyiv

15:54 29.10.2022
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls unacceptable US congressman's statement comparing Ukrainians with cannon fodder

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls unacceptable US congressman's statement comparing Ukrainians with cannon fodder

11:17 28.10.2022
USA to allocate additional $275 mln of military aid to Ukraine – media

USA to allocate additional $275 mln of military aid to Ukraine – media

15:21 21.10.2022
Zelensky meets with U.S. congressmen, calls to provide Ukraine with necessary number of air defense systems

Zelensky meets with U.S. congressmen, calls to provide Ukraine with necessary number of air defense systems

11:08 13.10.2022
USA urges Ukraine's donors to improve scale, predictability, grant component of disbursements – Secretary of Treasury

USA urges Ukraine's donors to improve scale, predictability, grant component of disbursements – Secretary of Treasury

10:08 13.10.2022
USA to begin disbursing funds from $4.5 bln of additional support for 2022 to Ukraine in coming weeks – Treasury Secretary

USA to begin disbursing funds from $4.5 bln of additional support for 2022 to Ukraine in coming weeks – Treasury Secretary

20:31 10.10.2022
USA intends to continue supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes – US President’s statement

USA intends to continue supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes – US President’s statement

19:34 10.10.2022
US Embassy in Ukraine continues to operate

US Embassy in Ukraine continues to operate

14:23 06.10.2022
USA sends signals to Kremlin that use of even tactical nuclear weapons to lead to destructive direction against Russia – Reznikov

USA sends signals to Kremlin that use of even tactical nuclear weapons to lead to destructive direction against Russia – Reznikov

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia destroys or damages almost 800 cultural objects in Ukraine – Culture Ministry

NATO PA recognizes Russia as terrorist state - MP Chernev

Zelensky calls on NATO Parliamentary Assembly to support Ukraine's bid for membership in Alliance, EU

Zelensky: Ukrainians united, not to lose freedom and independence

Power engineers managed to alleviate situation with energy supply in some regions – Zelensky

LATEST

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KHERSON – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

Russia destroys or damages almost 800 cultural objects in Ukraine – Culture Ministry

NATO PA recognizes Russia as terrorist state - MP Chernev

Israel says it could supply Ukraine with precision missiles if Russia buys Iranian missiles – media

Zelensky calls on NATO Parliamentary Assembly to support Ukraine's bid for membership in Alliance, EU

All Ukrainian inpatient, emergency medical facilities provided with generators – Liashko

President, First Lady pay tribute to memory of fallen participants in Revolution of Dignity

EU Ambassador arrives in Mykolaiv

Operators launch another 3,300 base stations across country over weekend

EU to continue to stand with Ukraine until victory and beyond

AD
AD
AD
AD