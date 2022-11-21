USA supplies Ukraine with over 230 artillery systems

Since the end of February 2022, the United States has supplied Ukraine with 236 artillery systems, according to the data of the State Department posted on its website.

Ukraine, in particular, received 142 towed 155mm M777A2 howitzers and 36 105mm howitzers. Some 38 HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and 20 120mm mortars were also delivered.

According to the Transport Command of the U.S. Armed Forces, Kyiv received more than 1 million artillery shells, some 108,500 man-portable missile systems to combat armored targets, some 1,400 man-portable air defense systems, some 15 helicopters, some 46 radars, some 10,200 submachine guns and pistols, more than 70 million rounds of ammunition for small arms and 26 patrol boats.

For the delivery of weapons, heavy transport aircraft – both military and chartered by the Pentagon – made 878 flights to Europe. Some 48 ships and 4,000 trailers were also involved.

In total, over 88,000 tonnes of weapons and military equipment have been delivered to Ukraine. The total amount of U.S. military aid to Ukraine since the end of February has reached $21.5 billion.